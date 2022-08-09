Read full article on original website
Related
Midland County searching for wanted suspects
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects. Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
Odessa man charged with killing his mother
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
cbs7.com
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police, two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night involving a mother and child. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Isabel Arlene Losoya and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Manslaughter suspect back in jail after failing to appear in court
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault following a deadly crash in 2018 is back behind bars after authorities said he failed to show up in court. Michael Villarreal, 36, of Pasadena, was re-arrested Tuesday. Villarreal was due in court in early July after prosecutors filed a motion to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ECSO warns public to stay alert
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
cbs7.com
Fraud victim speaks out
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
cbs7.com
Midland and Odessa law enforcement recruits learn about gun safety
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Recruits from the Odessa Police and Midland County Sheriff’s as well as Fire Marshals were out at the Odessa Police Department Firing Range. Where they’ve been learning about gun safety and proper techniques. For the first time recruits from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED PEOPLE
NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
Shot fired: OPD investigating fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon. The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air. OPD said no one was […]
Man charged with stalking, burglary after kicking in ex’s door
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in connection with an incident that happened in March where police said he threatened his ex and broke into her home. Gilbert Alvarez, 28, was arrested on a warrant on August 6. He has been charged with Burglary and Stalking. According to court records, around 6:30 […]
2 arrested in Mississippi in connection with Midland shooting
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with a Midland shooting that left one injured last month. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s officer responded to a situation on CR […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Odessa Police: Shots fired at 1200 block of W. 10th Street; no injuries reported
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of W. 10th St Thursday afternoon. An investigation into the incident found a group of kids fighting when a male subject pulled a gun and shot into the air. There are no...
MPD investigating Best Buy theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on July 26, the man and woman pictured below visited the smart home section at Best Buy where the woman reportedly placed two doorbell cameras and a dash camera […]
Andrews Co Sheriff investigating after man found in road dies
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found lying on the side of the road earlier this week. That man, identified only as Chad Kill, died at the hospital shortly after he was found. On August 9, deputies responded to the scene on Highway 128. Deputies said […]
Teen accused of breaking into cars in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested last weekend after police said he broke into multiple cars. Brandon Freeman, 19, has been charged with Burglary. According to court records, around 3:30 a.m. on August 8, Odessa officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Congress after someone called 911 and reported that a young […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Man found on highway 128 dies
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128. On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.
Suspected porch pirate arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught on camera stealing packages from a woman’s front porch. Reginald Carter, 50, has been charged with Mail Theft. On July 29, a woman called 911 after she received a Ring notification that someone was at her front door. […]
Juvenile runaway reunited with family, Texas man being charged
A runaway juvenile has been reunited with her family and authorities have located the Texas man who was wanted for harboring her.
Affidavit: Man accused of taking drunken swing at police officer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning following a disturbance at a local bar. 23-year-old Devon Scott has been charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling […]
Comments / 0