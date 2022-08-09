ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two arrested in shooting in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police, two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night involving a mother and child. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Isabel Arlene Losoya and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fraud victim speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa law enforcement recruits learn about gun safety

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Recruits from the Odessa Police and Midland County Sheriff’s as well as Fire Marshals were out at the Odessa Police Department Firing Range. Where they’ve been learning about gun safety and proper techniques. For the first time recruits from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stalking, burglary after kicking in ex’s door

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in connection with an incident that happened in March where police said he threatened his ex and broke into her home. Gilbert Alvarez, 28, was arrested on a warrant on August 6. He has been charged with Burglary and Stalking. According to court records, around 6:30 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in Mississippi in connection with Midland shooting

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with a Midland shooting that left one injured last month. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s officer responded to a situation on CR […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Best Buy theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on July 26, the man and woman pictured below visited the smart home section at Best Buy where the woman reportedly placed two doorbell cameras and a dash camera […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of breaking into cars in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested last weekend after police said he broke into multiple cars. Brandon Freeman, 19, has been charged with Burglary.  According to court records, around 3:30 a.m. on August 8, Odessa officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Congress after someone called 911 and reported that a young […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man found on highway 128 dies

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128. On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected porch pirate arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught on camera stealing packages from a woman’s front porch. Reginald Carter, 50, has been charged with Mail Theft. On July 29, a woman called 911 after she received a Ring notification that someone was at her front door. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man accused of taking drunken swing at police officer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning following a disturbance at a local bar. 23-year-old Devon Scott has been charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Public Servant.  According to an affidavit, on around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling […]
ODESSA, TX

