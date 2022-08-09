ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Brett Maher to sign with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will reunite with kicker Brett Maher after his Tuesday workout with the team as reported by PFF's Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Maher will replace rookie Jonathan Garibay who is to be waived after an inconsistent camp so far. Maher spent the first two years of his NFL career on the Cowboys, going 49-for-66 (74.2%) and making the four longest field goals in franchise history. Maher suffered from accuracy problems late in his previous tenure in Dallas leading to his release in December 2019. Maher was on practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and parts of 2021. Last season he was signed mid-season by New Orleans and made 16-of-18 kicks (88.9%) in eight games. Maher still has to beat out Lirim Hajrullahu in camp but it appears the job will be his to lose.
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
