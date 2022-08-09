ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Proves His Love

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGIAI_0hArn2zX00

The Cardinals will likely open the 2022 regular season with Will Hernandez as the starting right guard.

Aside from that, the rest of the line will remain the same from the group that were starters last season when healthy: left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Beachum acknowledged that “it’s rare” for there to be a certain level of stability on an offensive line.

“It doesn't happen in the National Football League like it used to,” Beachum added. “When I came into the league (10 years ago), it was guys that played together for five-plus years. To be able to keep this group together is huge. It doesn't happen too often, especially that left side. Pugh and Hump have been playing together for a while.”

Humphries became a starter in 2016 after being inactive for his entire rookie season in Arizona the year before. Pugh signed with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, while Hudson was acquired in a trade last year and Beachum arrived in 2020.

Of that quartet, Humphries is the baby with six seasons and starting all 75 games he’s played. He will be 29 in December.

The other three can be considered NFL greybeards.

Beachum turned 33 June 8, Hudson was 33 on July 12 and Pugh will be 32 on Aug. 15. Together they have played 30 NFL seasons with 405 games and 383 starts under their belts.

Humphries, who signed a three-year extension last week, and Hudson, are the only ones under contract for 2023.

Beachum is glad Hudson is back after contemplating retirement in the offseason.

“Having him back is great,” Beachum said. “Having him in the meeting room is great, having him on the football field.”

Noting that they spend time together at the Wigwam, the team hotel during camp, Beachum said, “At night, we get to chill out in a hot tub and a pool and a cold tub for contrast. It’s great to be able to have him around with so much wisdom and so much knowledge. He's been around the game a long time and played really, really good ball for a long time. So it's great having him around.”

After practice Tuesday, Beachum was asked about what Hudson considered in the offseason and where he stands with his career at this stage.

Smiling, he said, “There was a scrum today and I was still in it. So apparently, I still like it a little bit. I enjoy everything about football. I enjoy the camaraderie. I enjoy the competition that takes place on a consistent basis. I have not fallen out of love with the game of football. There was a coach I used to have who said you got to prove your love every day. And every day I get to come out here and prove my love every single day. So until that stops happening, I'm not going anywhere nor am I having any of those thoughts yet either.”

Still, Beachum had to admit it’s amazing he’s already played 10 seasons.

“They go by fast, they go by fast,” he said. “Whether you're on winning teams, whether you're on losing teams, the season goes by fast once it starts. It's on and going. But you just have to relish each moment. Each season has its own flavor to it. I'm excited for what this season holds for us to know that we have a lot of things that are going to be happening, going on in this locker room, both internally and externally.

“But we have a great opportunity in front of us. And I think that's what's most exciting about this season.”

For now, he’s looking forward to see many of the backups play a lot in the preseason opener Friday night at Cincinnati.

Beachum concluded, “We have great depth, which I'm excited about. We have a great class, rookies that are really playing well, really good above the neck. So, I’m excited to see them play this weekend.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3

During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Mark Davis thinks new ownership won’t make Broncos harder to beat

There’s a largely unspoken secret among those who own successful NFL teams. They like it when owners who don’t really know what they’re doing join the club. That’s likely not the case in Denver. Although former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton doesn’t yet know how to properly pronounce the name of the sport’s Commissioner, Walton and his family have shown that they know how to build a successful business.
The Spun

Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off

After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
TAMPA, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals face Cincinnati Bengals in NFL preseason opener

After about two weeks of pre-training camp and in-training camp drama, from a Kyler Murray contract clause removed to an arrest to COVID cases, the Arizona Cardinals have had their first relatively uneventful week of camp.  Now it's off to Cincinnati to play the preseason opener Friday night, the Cardinals' first opportunity to show in a game what they've worked on at State Farm Stadium in training camp.  ...
GLENDALE, AZ
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy