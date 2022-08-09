ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weasel Fire burning 3,000 acres

 2 days ago
A wildfire burning on both sides of the US-Canadian border continues to grow.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

Fire managers report that 1,465 acres have burned in Lincoln County and 1,602 acres have burned in British Columbia.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

Increased fire activity is expected to continue over the next 24 hours as the hotter temperatures continue.

The Weasel Cabin and the Wam Fire Tower have been covered with protective wrapping.

An area closure order is in place and signed on the ground that restricts access to the fire area for public and firefighter safety.

NFS Road 319 (Therriault Lakes Road) is closed just past the junction with road #7032 Foundation/Creek Road.

Additionally, Big Therriault and Little Therriault Campgrounds are currently inaccessible due to the road closure.

People using Grave Creek Road or the area are asked to use caution and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

There are 74 people assigned to the Weasel Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30.

