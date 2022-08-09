Ex-Stevensville mayor's appearance on theft charges postponed

HAMILTON - Former Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey will have another week before he'll have to answer to theft charges filed by the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.

Brandon Dewey is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his time in office, after an investigation by Stevensville's police chief found issues connected to the town's spending.

That included reimbursements and compensation.

Dewey made his first appearance before Judge Howard Recht in late July, but the case was continued after he told the judge he wanted to hire his own attorney instead of using a court-appointed public defender.

Now, the court has granted him an additional week to switch attorneys in time for the next court appointment, which is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17.