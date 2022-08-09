Read full article on original website
Chiquis
2d ago
OMG THIS happen in 2008WHY IT TAKES SO LONG for the court to convict a person, I heard the preparation takes long, But I dont believe that crap.The laws should change and resolve in less than a month to convict.i think once they are in prison waiting for their trails, WHY WAIT SO LONG
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
Texas Dad Found Guilty of ‘Honor Killing’ Daughters in Back of Taxi
A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of a taxi in an “honor killing” before going on the lam for over a decade was found guilty of capital murder on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, Dallas County jurors convicted Yaser Said, 64, of murdering 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina. Throughout the week-long trial, prosecutors argued that Said was an abusive, controlling husband and father who killed his daughters after learning they had begun dating and had briefly run away from home. After the grisly crime on New Year’s Day in 2008, Said went on the lam for 12 years, a move that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List until he was found in 2020 hiding in a Justin, Texas home. Said’s lawyers claimed the crime was only pinned on him because he was Muslim and Said claimed on the stand that, on the night of the girls’ deaths, he left his daughters in a taxi and went elsewhere because he “felt like someone was following” him. He insisted his daughters were alive when he left them.
Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad
HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters
DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder
The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
Another North Texan going to jail for his part in the attack on the US Capitol
A federal judge has sentenced 39-year-old Jason Hyland of Frisco to one week behind bars for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
The Community News
Bodies found in area RV park
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
texasmetronews.com
18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
dallasexpress.com
Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year
DALLAS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police said she took part in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Isabel Campbell has been charged with capital murder in the death of Sergio Maas back on December 1, 2021. She is being held on $2 million bond.
Man murdered in Fort Worth identified
The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified. Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30.
