ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball 14U All Stars look to build off 8U's run

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOc36_0hArlvwT00

It was a big weekend for the Levy Park 8 and Under Navy All-Stars, as they won the Cal Ripken World Series.

Levy Park, already made history as the first Levy Park team to make the Cal Ripken World Series, now they're the first to win it. Now, it's the 14 and Under team's turn.

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth heads to Williston, North Dakota this week, one of ten teams across the country competing for a World Series crown. They got here by winning the Southeast Regional. Now, they look to ride that momentum into the World Series and bring home a title.

This team, played for a World Series last year. They fell short, but seeing their younger counterparts win one this weekend, has only motivated them even more to win one themselves.

"They don't want the little brothers to beat them in the World Series and come home and talk smack to them!" laughed head coach Mike Harrison. "It's really cool because most of these players played at Levy. We had the Levy team here at our Southeast Regional before they left. It was exciting to see the younger generation, and as a coach you're happy because you know we have some players coming up!"

The team leaves on Thursday, with pool play beginning Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
North Dakota State
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Williston, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach

Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14u#Navy
ecbpublishing.com

Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy Jr

Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his two children and daughter-in-law. Tommy, “TD”, was born in Madison, Fla., on May 14, 1946, to Thomas W. and Marjorie (McClellan) Drawdy and was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Florida State University with an accounting degree and was a self-employed accountant. He ran his accounting practice, Thomas Drawdy, Jr. Accounting, until he retired at 52 years old, in 1998, in Monticello, Fla. He served as a city council member in Monticello, was a past chairman of the Aucilla River chapter of Ducks Unlimited, was a member of Quail Unlimited, the local Kiwanis Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Fla.
MONTICELLO, FL
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia

THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy