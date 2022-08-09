Read full article on original website
To Tip or Not To Tip? When the Service Is Not Good
While it doesn't always happen, sometimes a dining-out experience does not match our expectations. Some diners may wait awhile for a server to seat them and even longer to receive menus or drinks. The...
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Olo Adds Payments Platform to 3K New Eateries
B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) restaurant technology firm Olo saw its platform added to 3,000 new restaurants during the second quarter. Speaking on a conference call with investors Thursday (Aug. 11), Founder and CEO Noah Glass said that represented an increase of 11% year over year. He noted that the company welcomed...
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
wallstreetwindow.com
Why Are So Many Millennials Dropping Out? (Labor Productivity Collapse; The Worst Generation?) – Mike Swanson
Many millennials are trying to drop out of society. This isn’t just happening in the United States, but in many countries all over the world. It’s making labor productivity collapse and helped to create a labor shortage in the United States. Some see them as useless, as the worst generation, but are they? What is making so many of them make this decision, and can anything be done about it?
Why remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The "Great Salary Convergence" is a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid. Also, Elon Musk said his $44 billion Twitter takeover could still happen
Everyone’s over remote work except for the workers themselves
The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Why a recession will boost remote work
An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
Walmart cutting 200 corporate jobs amid inflation woes
Nearly 200 corporate employees at Walmart are being laid off amid a major restructuring effort by the retail titan after it projected a drop in profits due to high inflation.
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
Survey Reveals How Much Americans Actually Tip at Restaurants
How much would you guess the average American tips their servers when restaurant service is good? GOBankingRates recently surveyed 1,004 Americans aged 18 and older to find out how much they tip...
Report: Buy Buttons Cut Checkout Times to 68 Seconds, Boost Conversions
Following the progress of buy buttons in eCommerce since 2016, it’s clear from the latest PYMNTS research that merchants embedding this fast checkout option are benefiting on the bottom line while bettering customer experience as the technology improves. For the 2022 Buy Button Report: Accelerating Checkout Optimization study, PYMNTS...
Groupon lays off 500 employees
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago-based Groupon laid off 500 employees Monday. The departments affected include technology and sales. Groupon chief executive officer Kedar Deshpande shared a notice to all staff on Monday. "While we have discussed the need to streamline our organization as part of our strategy to transform Groupon into the destination for Local experiences and services, I recognize that saying goodbye to colleagues will hit us all harder than any words on a piece of paper ever can," Deshpande wrote. Deshpande wrote that Groupon needs to cut costs, improve productivity, and automate some functions. This has involved reducing the North America sales team in a transition toward self-service merchant acquisition capabilities, realigning the company's tech organization toward its business needs, and reducing the company's real estate footprint to reflect a hybrid work model. The company's Australia Goods business will be closed altogether.
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
Ahold Delhaize Turns to Private-Label Discounts, Prepared Meals to Combat Inflation
As restaurants and grocers alike notice consumers trading down to lower-priced options, multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize — parent company of a range of popular brands including Albert Heijn, Giant, Stop & Shop and more — is stocking up on lower-priced products for cost-concerned shoppers. Frans Muller, the...
Papmall Expands B2B eCommerce Platform
B2B eCommerce platform Papmall says it is expanding its model and delivery locations, while also integrating buy now, pay later and crypto payment features. Launched in 2019, the company began as a platform for online digital products and software sellers “as well as outsourcing services, mainly freelancers and SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] agencies,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 11).
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
