Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Greece plane crash – Huge fireball explosions as plane carrying over 11 tons of weapons crashes killing all onboard
A PLANE carrying "dangerous materials" burst into flames before crashing in a huge fireball explosion on a mountainside in Greece. The aircraft - operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier - came down near the northern Greek city of Kavala, killing all eight crew members onboard. The pilot had requested an...
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
travelawaits.com
A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
airlive.net
FAA proposes to add a second barrier between the passengers and flight crew
FAA pushes safety regulation to protect flight deck as unruly passenger rates remain high. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it is proposing a new requirement that would protect the flight deck by adding a second barrier as unruly passengers continue to make headlines. The mandate would require...
