Santa Ana, CA

The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Investigators blame American Airlines pilot for bad takeoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake by the captain of an American Airlines flight caused the plane’s wing to clip the ground during takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2019. The National National Transportation Safety Board said the captain applied too much rudder power to offset a crosswind, causing the plane to veer to the left and nearly leave the runway. The pilots were able to take off, but the left wing of the Airbus A321 banked down by up to 37 degrees and struck the ground and a runway distance marker. Part of the marker was embedded in the wing, according to the report released Monday. The crew knew that it was a close call.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
Distractify

Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight

Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
travelawaits.com

A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Margaret Minnicks

Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely PetittPhotograph by Schelly Stone. It is fascinating to hear that a mother and her daughter made history when they were the captain and first officer for Southwest Airlines. Mother Holly Petitt and her daughter Keely appeared on GoodMorning America on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to share the story about their first flight together on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

