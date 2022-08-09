ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
K2 Radio

Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
CODY, WY
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
eastidahonews.com

3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
MOOSE, WY
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: AIRCRAFT COMING IN WITH A FIRE IN THE COCKPIT

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of an aircraft with a fire in the cockpit coming in for landing at Miller Air Park. The plane is being described as a single engine 2A1. There are no additional details available as the plane is coming in at this time. We will update our page when additional information becomes available.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
GILTNER, NE
K2 Radio

22-year old Wyoming student dies after lightning strike

The NOLS Outdoor Education Course notified Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, that lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
UPI News

1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
newscenter1.tv

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota

UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
K2 Radio

Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
K2 Radio

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming.

