Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan Dijkhuizen
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan Dijkhuizen
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*Travel
Survey implies low teacher morale on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - As school is just back in session, a survey of Sarasota County teachers reveals low teacher morale. In the survey commissioned by "We the Parents," teachers say they feel besieged by the culture wars, new state laws, and low pay. School board politics, recent state legislation, the Parent Rights movement, inflation, and compensation disparities are cited as reasons Suncoast teachers are leaving the profession.
Officers equip Sarasota students with back-to-school supplies
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Sarasota County students head back to class on Wednesday. Sarasota Police are making sure the kiddos are ready for the big day. Tuesday afternoon officers handed out backpacks stuffed full of school supplies to families living in the Orange Avenue area. This was made possible by...
Bradenton Police K9 dies after cancer battle
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired Bradenton Police K9 Riggs passed away at the age of 10 following a lengthy battle of cancer. Officers say the K9 was a faithful partner and family member of Officer Matt Palmer. Riggs...
Sarasota Memorial's North Port hospital outlines opening date
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The new North Port hospital could be years away from coming to fruition. City leaders met with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System officials to try to create a pathway to bringing a hospital to North Port. David Verinder, the CEO and President of Sarasota Memorial Health...
Water main line left leaking for months
A broken water line has been leaking for months in Sarasota County. Residents are looking for answers from the County as the water continues to fill their front lawns. People are concerned for their grass, attracting mosquitoes, and of course the wasted water. “California is dried up, they have no...
Sarasota Police implement safety program for pedestrians, bicyclists
CITY OF SARASOTA - The Sarasota Police Department is implementing a High Visibility Enforcement program throughout the city. “We share the roadway with everyone and we want everybody to be safe," said Sarasota Police Department Traffic Officer, Jason Frank. The City of Sarasota ranks in the top 25 cities in...
Couple arrested in huge Charlotte County drug bust
Charlotte County, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 (SNN TV) - That was not the only big drug bust on the Suncoast today, as the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office got in on the action with a bust that netted 6 lbs. of meth, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of Oxy, and much, much more.
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 8/12 - 8/14
(WSNN) - The weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of events to keep you busy. From dressing up in your favorite costume to enjoying free outdoor concerts, there is something for everyone. Friday events to look out for tonight include van Wezel's free Friday Fest. The outdoor concert...
Eight arrested on drug, weapons charges
SARASOTA- Eight facing drug and weapons charges as Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wraps up a months-long investigation. After a spike in drug sales and gun violence in North Sarasota, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover investigations in the Parking lot of the Purple Store. “That was actually the...
Libby Beene prepares for Rowing Championship
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - At 75 years old, 100 seems to be the perfect number for one Sarasota rower, 100 medals that is. Sarasota rower Libby Beene seeks to add medals to her collection with wins at the US Masters National Championships. Two medals will round out her career winnings to 100 medals.
Six area schools atop preseason football rankings
HSFA (SNN-TV) - With football season kicking off next week, HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com has ranked six area schools among the top 121 in Florida and top 1,000 in the country. Leading the way at No.7 is IMG Academy, who begin their season with a kickoff classic next Friday against the 23rd ranked...
Riverview hosting multiteam scrimmage Thursday
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Riverview High School will host a multi-team scrimmage beginning at 6pm this Thursday at the Ram Bowl. Venice and Manatee will begin the festivities with a 40-play scrimmage, only to be followed by scrimmages between the combination of Southeast, Cardinal Mooney and the host Riverview Rams. Following...
