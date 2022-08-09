ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

AdWeek

Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight

The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert). The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11. From...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson

I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Registration underway for Nutley Recreation XC track

Registration for Nutley’s recreation cross-country track program — open to kids in fourth- through eighth-grades — is underway through Sept. 5. “Running sports provide children with the motivation to become stronger athletes by increasing their metabolism and keeping them physically fit,” Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said. “Promoting fitness at every age level will contribute to developing a healthy lifestyle.”
New Jersey Monthly

At Height of Fame, Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Moved to Nutley

One-hundred and thirty years ago, Annie Oakley, the gun-toting superstar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, decided to settle in Nutley. At the height of her international fame, the petite, Ohio-born sharpshooter, whose real name was Phoebe Ann Mosey, and her husband, Frank Butler, moved to the Essex County town when she was 32 years old.
NJ.com

A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.

Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

WHAT, WHERE, AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: Stepping Back in Time to Lugara's Store

This past May, 95-year-old Kenilworth native Rose Lugara Muravsky revisited 488 Washington Ave., the site of Tony Lugara’s Fruits and Vegetables store. A mom-and-pop store, her parents, Antonio and Francesca Lugara, owned and operated it. Born in Italy in the 1890s they came to America in 1910, found their way to Kenilworth, and opened a store. Before that he worked on the Holland Tunnel. The family lived behind and over the store where Rose and her six brothers and sisters were born.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Daily Voice

'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey. TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September. Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.
FORT LEE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice

Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
WAYNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.

