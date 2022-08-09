Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Heavier Rain Ahead
Lake Charles had .11 of rain at the airport. 1.01″ in Jennings. Isolated shower chances this morning. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. We hit 89° in Lake Charles yesterday around 1 pm. 90° ahead today. Today’s record is 102 set in 1962. Deridder hit 94, 91 for Oakdale, Jennings, Dequincy & Sulphur. 93 is our average high for mid-August.
KPLC TV
Technical issues causing KPLC signal issues for some SWLA viewers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents are currently experiencing issues with our NBC and KPLC signal this morning due to a technical issue at one of our transmitters. We are aware of the issue and have engineers currently working to fix the signal. If our signal is still down...
KPLC TV
Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
KPLC TV
Coastal protection in Cameron Parish
One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.
KPLC TV
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
visitlakecharles.org
Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Pro Watercross National Championship In Lake Charles Next Weekend
Pro Watercross will be holding their National Championship races at the I-10 Lake Charles beach next weekend. This is a great event for the entire family. So pack up the minivan, remember the sunscreen, and get ready for some high-octane jet ski racing. Pro Watercross National Championships Details:. Admission: Free.
nomadlawyer.org
Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
KPLC TV
Bourriaque: $1 in coastal protection saves $7 in future restoration
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The state has committed to the largest single investment in coastal projects in Louisiana’s history. And at a time when so many people are trying to build back and restore property, some wonder if it’s too late for protection. But experts say if...
tigerdroppings.com
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish goes back to school
Cameron Parish goes back to school
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish heads back to school
Beauregard Parish heads back to school

Legislators give update on efforts toward new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek.
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
KPLC TV
Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students are returning for their first day of class today in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today. John Bridges was at W.T. Henning Elementary School today talking to school and parish officials about the changes to facilities and curriculum. Campus Safety. We spoke with...
KPLC TV
5-day students return to school in Beauregard Parish
5-day students return to school in Beauregard Parish

Legislators give update on efforts toward new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
