WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
utv44.com
Mobile County Pay As You Go program approved to be on the November ballot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission has approved to put the Pay As You Go program on the November ballot. Officials said this program paves the way for dozens of road projects in the county. If voters vote yes in November, this would be the 19th Pay...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile homeowners questioning city letters sent out warning them about garbage cans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile homeowners, have you received a warning notice about your garbage cans? If so, you’re not alone. Several homes in one neighborhood have gotten them in the past few weeks. The letter is a warning for either leaving your garbage cans out too late or...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
utv44.com
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
utv44.com
Congestion management project completed in downtown Mobile on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile said it partnered with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the "Smart City Project" to help with congestion along Government Street in downtown Mobile. The project was completed in May, according to the city. Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Latest airport grant to help Gulf Shores recruit airlines
Airport has received about $7.4 million in recent years. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores International Airport in recent months has received more than $1 million in federal grants this year as officials continue to work toward having more commercial passenger service. Throw in the funding for the air traffic control tower and the authority has received more than $7 million in federal funds.
utv44.com
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
WEAR
'Another one?': Escambia County apartment complex issues 2nd notice threatening eviction
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More tenants are speaking publicly Wednesday after receiving another notice threatening eviction from the Pines at Warrington apartment complex. A woman first contacted Channel 3 last month worrying the complex would kick her out even though she pays rent. The same woman called Channel 3 Tuesday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public Defender’s Office wants Judge Graddick removed from cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public Defender’s Office is trying to get temporary Circuit Judge Charles Graddick removed from presiding over some criminal cases. Those cases involve criminal matters that the District Attorney’s Office was working on during Graddick’s tenure there before returning to the bench part time. One of those cases involves Myles Caples, who is charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Mobile city worker in the Birdville community in 2018.
Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant
When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
AL.com
