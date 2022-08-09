ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 3

Related
fox34.com

Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders

Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
EDUCATION
Deming Headlight

ACLU-NM responds to death of migrant child near Deming

DEMING, N.M. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released some details on the tragic death of a child apprehended by Border Patrol agents on July 22, 2022 near Deming, NM. According to the press statement at https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/migrant-dies-unknown-medical-reasons-after-crossing-border, Border Patrol agents were approached by an individual in a remote area,...
DEMING, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Harrison
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RUIDOSO, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Charges Filed in Albuquerque Killings, NM Congressional Leaders Address Climate, & Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through the arrest made in the killing of four Muslim men, and how the Albuquerque Islamic community can recover from such a tragic incident. The Panel also explores the issues facing parents, students, and teachers as a new school year begins. And, our panelists react to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s testimony to Congress about the threats she and her colleagues have received since the 2020 election.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Dona#Daso
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deming Headlight

Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites

Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
LINCOLN, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy