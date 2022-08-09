Read full article on original website
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders
Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
ACLU-NM responds to death of migrant child near Deming
DEMING, N.M. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released some details on the tragic death of a child apprehended by Border Patrol agents on July 22, 2022 near Deming, NM. According to the press statement at https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/migrant-dies-unknown-medical-reasons-after-crossing-border, Border Patrol agents were approached by an individual in a remote area,...
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options
All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
Charges Filed in Albuquerque Killings, NM Congressional Leaders Address Climate, & Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through the arrest made in the killing of four Muslim men, and how the Albuquerque Islamic community can recover from such a tragic incident. The Panel also explores the issues facing parents, students, and teachers as a new school year begins. And, our panelists react to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s testimony to Congress about the threats she and her colleagues have received since the 2020 election.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites
Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Mar-a-Lago Raid Backlash, New Mexico Murder Suspect, Kenyan Presidential Elections
GOP Politicians are calling the FBI raid on former president Trump's estate a lawless partisan raid. Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. Kenyans go to the polls to elect a new president.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico
Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
