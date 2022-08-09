ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
UPDATE (08/09/2022; 4:12 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to deputies, Emelia Gauna was located safe.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 86-year-old Emelia Gauna. Gauna was last seen at her West Monroe residence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1 PM.

According to deputies, Gauna is described as standing four feet and seven inches and weighing 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow tank top with red pants. Gauna has a medical condition and may be disoriented.

If you know the whereabouts of Gauna, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

