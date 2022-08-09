Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Arrest warrant served for Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The warrant for Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks has been served, Pensacola Police confirmed to Channel 3 Thursday afternoon. A warrant was issued several days ago for Banks' arrest. Pensacola Police say Banks showed at the Okaloosa County Jail Wednesday night. Banks' name was run through the system...
2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The truck ended up damaged and lodged under the bridge. No further details have been released at this time. Channel 3 has covered...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
WEAR
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
Vending machines burglarized in Escambia Co., deputies looking for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe burglarized several vending machines. The machines were broken into Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 8300 block of North Davis Highway. Deputies obtained images of the man they believe broke into the machines, according to a Facebook post from […]
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
niceville.com
Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Last minute back-to-school shopping guide for Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With school starting tomorrow, August 10 for Escambia County Public Schools, there are several parents that may have forgotten essential school supplies to help their kids start the new school year on the right foot. School supplies: Office Depot – The featured sale of the week at Office Depot is […]
WEAR
Investigation underway after man shows up at Pensacola hospital with gunshot wound
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man showed up to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola with a gunshot wound Wednesday night. Deputies received a call regarding a shooting victim at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man told deputies he was...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County revokes Matt Banks' contractors license
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction had his contractors license revoked in Santa Rosa County at Wednesday's Contractor Competency Board meeting. Banks was not present Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Contractor Competency Board meeting. Several of his alleged victims did show up for...
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- For the first time, the family of a man who died in a construction accident in Pace last week is speaking out. Tiffany Campbell confirmed to Channel 3 over the phone her brother, Anthony Hill, was the man killed Aug. 2 at a Pace construction site. Campbell...
WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
WEAR
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
