NBC Miami

Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber

A car’s dash-camera video and a distinct tattoo have landed a Sunrise man behind bars for armed kidnapping and robbery, police said. Anthony Deon Burns, 31, was arrested Monday after being identified as the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint, investigators said. The woman – whose name was...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale

Two men have been arrested after another man was shot in the face in North Lauderdale and one of them is facing a charge of attempted murder. Markell Moore, 18, is accused of firing the shot from a rifle, and Herbert Hicks, 40, allegedly helped Moore pick up the shell casings and hide the weapon.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting involved teenagers in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. Officials said they responded to a home on the street after reports of a person shot. Video footage showed a car...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade; roadway reopens

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were...
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
WSVN-TV

Police fire gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. The subject was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments, near Southwest 200th Street and 123rd Drive, around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone believed...
tamaractalk.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac

A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
NBC Miami

Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade in 6th Shooting in Area in Less Than 2 Weeks

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that left one man dead and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
WSVN-TV

Officer involved crash causes shutdowns on the Turnpike

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade County officer resulted in shutdowns on the Turnpike. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks were seen treating the officer, Wednesday. Two big rigs were also involved in the crash. The officer suffered a head injury and lost consciousness. Northbound...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

