WSVN-TV
Police release description of Corolla in fatal Hallandale Beach hit-and-run
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a description of the vehicle believed involved in a hit-and run in Hallandale Beach that left a pedestrian dead and injured another. Hallandale Beach Police on Thursday said they are looking for a recent model Celestite Toyota Corolla with damage to the...
NBC Miami
Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber
A car’s dash-camera video and a distinct tattoo have landed a Sunrise man behind bars for armed kidnapping and robbery, police said. Anthony Deon Burns, 31, was arrested Monday after being identified as the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint, investigators said. The woman – whose name was...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NBC Miami
Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale
Two men have been arrested after another man was shot in the face in North Lauderdale and one of them is facing a charge of attempted murder. Markell Moore, 18, is accused of firing the shot from a rifle, and Herbert Hicks, 40, allegedly helped Moore pick up the shell casings and hide the weapon.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
NBC Miami
Gunman in Fatal 2020 Miami-Dade Transit Bus Shooting Behind Bars: Police
A suspect in the 2020 shooting of a man on a Miami-Dade Transit bus is now behind bars in South Florida. Malik Osiris Horton, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed. The charge stems from the Oct. 21, 2020 shooting of 33-year-old...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting involved teenagers in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. Officials said they responded to a home on the street after reports of a person shot. Video footage showed a car...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade; roadway reopens
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
WSVN-TV
Police fire gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. The subject was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments, near Southwest 200th Street and 123rd Drive, around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone believed...
WATCH: Car Burglary Outside Hollywood Publix
A car burglary outside a Hollywood Publix caught on camera.
NBC Miami
Brick Beating Leads to Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder. Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show. According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July...
tamaractalk.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac
A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
NBC Miami
Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade in 6th Shooting in Area in Less Than 2 Weeks
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that left one man dead and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
Click10.com
WSVN-TV
Officer involved crash causes shutdowns on the Turnpike
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade County officer resulted in shutdowns on the Turnpike. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks were seen treating the officer, Wednesday. Two big rigs were also involved in the crash. The officer suffered a head injury and lost consciousness. Northbound...
