Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police
"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
Marshawn Lynch arrest gets crazier as more details emerge
It is not clear how Lynch ended up losing his front tire, but it just goes to show that he was not at all in any condition to be driving around. His mug shot photo should serve as a testament to this fact:. Witnesses tell us they saw Lynch parked...
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Bodycam Footage Of Marshawn Lynch’s DUI Arrest Shows Him Being Physically Removed From His Vehicle
Bodycam footage of Marshawn Lynch's DUI arrest in Las Vegas is released showing him being physically removed from his vehicle.
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas
Former NFL running back and Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Video shows officers forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car after he failed to comply with order to exit
The body camera video generated during the arrest of former NFL running back and current Seahawks “special correspondent” has been released. And it is something. TMZ.com has posted the video. It shows Lynch being forcibly removed from the car after refusing to exit on his own. He repeatedly...
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (groin) likely out for preseason opener
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny likely will miss Saturday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a groin injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday. Carroll said Penny is "feeling a little bit of groin tightness," and that rookie Kenneth Walker III would see a good amount...
Video of officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during DUI stop released
A video of police officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during a DUI arrest on Tuesday has been released. Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. The 36-year-old was suspected of driving while impaired after being pulled over near Las Vegas Blvd. Lynch had...
