2 arrests made in July drive-by shooting of 6 people in Clinton

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Of6qJ_0hArj91m00

Clinton Police said Tuesday that two arrests have been made in connection with a July drive-by shooting that injured six people.

The shootings happened July 2 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Stetson Street near Still Street. Four adults and two children were shot.

Desmond Phillips 21, was arrested and charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

Desmond Bethune, 21, was charged with six counts of Assault w/deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

"I would like to thank the community for their support and collaboration which has led to a successful partnership. The information gathered from citizens and diligent work of Detectives displayed the power of a community working together for a positive outcome. We encourage everyone to connect with the Clinton Police Department via Facebook or our texting service TIP411, so you too can take part in keeping our community safe." Police Chief Anthony Davis said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Clinton Police Department at (910) 592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with 'tipcpd.'

