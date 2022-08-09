ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

Fayette County K9 unit finds $260 million worth of fentanyl during traffic stop

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHwxm_0hAriwiZ00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County K9 team found 13 kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday — enough to manufacture 13 million pills and be sold for roughly $260 million, the sheriff’s office said.

They said around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K9 unit pulled over a Chevy Silverado for a traffic violation.

Sergeant Randy Thumann reported after becoming suspicious of the driver, he was given consent to search the truck.

‘My son did not want to die’: How (and why) fentanyl is ending up in pills

The sergeant and his dog, Kolt, reportedly found 12 bricks of “raw fentanyl” in the backseat and in a speaker box, according to a release from the county.

The sheriff’s office noted fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Central Texas families are increasingly reporting their loved ones took a pill they thought to be a Xanax, Adderall or Valium, but instead of receiving the expected benefits of anxiety relief or focus, a single pill is a death sentence.

Severo Rodriguez, 30, of San Juan was arrested on a felony drug possession charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 8

Terrie Crow
2d ago

Fayette County sheriffs office is amazing! Always wonderfully on the job cleaning up the drugs coming into this country, thus saving lives. Other counties can learn from them.

Reply
3
Related
kurv.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of $260M In Fentanyl

Fayette County officials are reporting a major drug bust during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. A deputy pulled over a pickup truck on I-10 near Flatonia for a traffic violation. Based on the driver’s suspicious behavior, the deputy and a K-9 searched the truck. They found 12 bricks of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MAN ARRESTED AFTER $260 MILLION IN FENTANYL FOUND IN TRUCK

A San Juan man was arrested in Fayette County after 12 bricks of Fentanyl were discovered in his pickup. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that on Tuesday morning at 9:30, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, SGT Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, stopped a Chevy Silverado on I-10 for a traffic violation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECT CONVICTED, SENTENCED TO LIFE IN SHOOTING OF FAYETTE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY

The man charged in the shooting and blinding of a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, an Austin County jury found 53-year-old Shazizz Mateen guilty for the offense of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. The jury stayed late Tuesday evening to deliberate on punishment before returning with the decision of life in prison and a $10,000 fine, the maximum sentence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan, TX
State
Texas State
County
Fayette County, TX
Fayette County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

Man accused of shooting Fayette County deputy in face sentenced to life in prison

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of shooting a Fayette County deputy in the face and permanently blinding him in 2018 has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Shazizz Mateen was found guilty of aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann and in addition to life in prison, has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

Illegal trash dumping site found￼

Caldwell County EEU investigators found an illegal trash dump site off Dry Creek Road Monday morning. Identifiers were discovered, so the case remains active for ongoing investigation. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office thanked citizens of the county who call and report illegal dumping as well as other environmental issues. If...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Fentanyl#Central Texas#K9#Chevy#Xanax#Nexstar Media Inc
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in collision

A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

TEMPLE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI TUESDAY NIGHT

A Temple man was charged with DWI Tuesday night after a call about a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 10:40, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to 1000 Block of West Main Street, in reference to a reckless driver. Upon locating the Reckless Driver and test being conducted, Edgar Solano-Aguilera, 23 of Temple, was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. Edgar was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Edgar was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County road closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler. Wednesday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that roadway has reopened. The crash happened on Highway 105 and CR 417, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. While limited...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES

Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
BRENHAM, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy