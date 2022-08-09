ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okeechobee County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle

VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Lake Okeechobee#Crime Stoppers#The County Sheriff
People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff

Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy