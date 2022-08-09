Read full article on original website
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
cw34.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes.
NBC Miami
Man, 35, Dies After Sand Dune Collapsed on Him While He Was Filming a Sunrise, Authorities Say
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune collapsed on him while he was believed to be taking video of a sunrise on an island off the Atlantic coast, authorities said Monday. A beachgoer discovered the man's feet sticking out of the sand during an early-morning walk on Hutchinson Island just south of the House of Refuge museum, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.
veronews.com
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
wqcs.org
MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft
Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff
Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
WPBF News 25
Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
Drivers Have Rough Start To School Year With Second School Bus Crash
Five elementary school students were on a bus in Wellington Thursday when a car traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into the back of the bus. Meanwhile, police say people seem to be forgetting that the school year has started while they speed in school zones.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
Two Moore Haven men killed in Glades County crash
Two people were killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Jupiter boat captain saves Cuban migrant stranded at sea for 4 days
JUPITER, Fla. — It was Friday, Aug. 5, and boat captain Ross Larson headed to the Keys to fish with his buddies the last day before the lobster season kicked in. Twenty miles off the coast the weather took a turn and they were about to head in when ... this happened:
wqcs.org
MC Sherriff: Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III Arrested on Allegations of Check Fraud
Martin County - Monday April 8, 2022: 24-year old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III is being held on a $82,000 bond on allegations that twice, on the same day, at the same bank, he's accused of attempting to deposit, and then withdraw, part of separate fraudulent $29,000 checks against unsuspecting victim accounts.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter
You’ve heard a lot Wednesday about the first day of school, but here is an incredible story about a young boy’s first day on Earth.
