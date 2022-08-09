ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Remains believed to be human discovered in pond search for Simon Powell

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 2 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have wrapped up their months-long search of a pond in Burke County in an effort to locate Simon Powell, a man who went missing in 2016.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered what they believe to be human remains buried in the muck of the pond. The remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for further analysis and possible identification.

Investigators spent weeks draining the pond off of Highway 56 and used cadaver dogs, shovels, rakes, and more to locate any evidence into Powell’s disappearance. Search crews hit a setback in the search due to recent heavy rain, but resumed Tuesday.

    Stacey Lynn Welch
    Mitchell Lambert
    Randall Eugene Johnson
    Crystal Gail Simmons

So far, two people have been arrested in the murder investigation. 38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch and 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert have both been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery. Two others, Randall Johnson and Crystal Simmons , are being questioned in the case.

In June, the Sheriff’s Office increased the reward to $30,000 for information in Powell’s discovery.

If anyone has any information that can help, they are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or the Burke County C.I.D. Office at 706-554-6633.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

WJBF

WJBF

