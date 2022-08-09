Read full article on original website
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Special election to be held for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday stating that the special election for the seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski died last week will be held the same day as the Nov. 8 general election. "The candidate elected by the voters will serve for the remainder of the term of office," which ends Jan. 3, 2023, Holcomb said.
Indiana Rep. Walorski's work called "mission" during funeral
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Political leaders on Thursday honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week. Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners for the nearly two-hour service at Granger Community Church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke about Walorski’s work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics. “Tell you the truth, Jackie never had a job. She always had a purpose and a mission,” McCarthy said.
Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana
US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58. Walorski was riding in an SUV with Emma Thomson, 28, a member of her staff, and Zach Potts,...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash
GRANGER, Ind. — (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held Thursday in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway crash. The funeral was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Granger...
Funeral, burial services being held Thursday for Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are being held Thursday for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), after she and three other people were killed in a car accident last week.Members of the Michiana community remembered Walorski on Wednesday at her visitation at Granger Community Church near South Bend.Her funeral is Thursday, also at Granger Community Church. A procession will then take her casket to Southlawn Cemetery for a public burial service.Walorski and two aides were heading north on State Road 19 on Aug. 3, when their Toyota RAV 4 crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a Buick LeSabre. All three people...
