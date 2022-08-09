ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CBS News

Special election to be held for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday stating that the special election for the seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski died last week will be held the same day as the Nov. 8 general election. "The candidate elected by the voters will serve for the remainder of the term of office," which ends Jan. 3, 2023, Holcomb said.
The Associated Press

Indiana Rep. Walorski's work called "mission" during funeral

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Political leaders on Thursday honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week. Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners for the nearly two-hour service at Granger Community Church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke about Walorski’s work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics. “Tell you the truth, Jackie never had a job. She always had a purpose and a mission,” McCarthy said.
The Independent

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana

US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
CBS Chicago

Funeral, burial services being held Thursday for Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are being held Thursday for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), after she and three other people were killed in a car accident last week.Members of the Michiana community remembered Walorski on Wednesday at her visitation at Granger Community Church near South Bend.Her funeral is Thursday, also at Granger Community Church. A procession will then take her casket to Southlawn Cemetery for a public burial service.Walorski and two aides were heading north on State Road 19 on Aug. 3, when their Toyota RAV 4 crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a Buick LeSabre. All three people...
The Associated Press

Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms and “be ready for combat” in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said. Federal investigators are examining social media accounts they believe are tied to the gunman, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, and posts that urged violence after the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. At least one of the messages on Trump’s Truth Social media platform appeared to have been posted after Shiffer tried to breach the FBI office. It said: “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I.” Another posted on the same site earlier this week from @rickywshifferjr included a “call to arms” and urged people to “be ready for combat” after the search.
