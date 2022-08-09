ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas politicians call out DOJ after search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qRTN_0hAriRYA00
(File/Getty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas politicians made their opinions known after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI Aug. 8.

In what is being called “unprecedented,” the FBI executed a search warrant at the Palm Beach resort Monday. The former president announced the raid was underway that evening, complaining that his safe had been broken into to by agents. He was not in Florida when the search took place.

Opinions about the search warrant execution came in from points, the for/against generally along partisan lines. Arkansas politicians were among those lending their voices to the opinions. The Department of Justice was a popular target.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton, @SenTomCotton on Twitter:

“[Attorney General] Garland allows Hunter to break the law, he harasses parents for speaking at school board meetings, and he refuses to protect Justices from harassment.”

“He’s weaponized the Department against his political opponents.”

“There will be consequences for this.”

  • Sen. John Boozman, @Boozman4AR on Twitter:

“The Biden DOJ’s unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago undoubtedly has the appearance of political targeting. There needs to be swift transparency and accountability from Merrick Garland and the FBI to ensure the public trust is not further damaged.”

  • Rep. French Hill, @RepFrenchHill on Twitter:

“The Department of Justice owes the American people an explanation for their unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago. They should have held a press conference and answered questions in real time.”

  • Rep. Steve Womack @rep_stevewomack on Twitter:

“This unprecedented action by the DOJ requires a full explanation of the circumstances that necessitated executing a search warrant at a former President’s private residence. Under no circumstance should political motives be involved. We need answers and strong oversight.”

  • Rep. Rick Crawford issued a statement Tuesday, Aug. 9, quoted in part:

“The Biden White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI leadership have a lot of questions to answer for what looks like an egregious and dangerous politicization of our nation’s law enforcement apparatus. The new Congress will begin seeking answers to those questions in January.”

  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson @AsaHutchinson

“The search at Mar-a Lago of a former President is unprecedented & alarming. We must see the probable cause affidavit before making a judgment. Normally that would be under seal but since Trump announced the raid then the probable cause should be made public.”

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
John Boozman
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Department#Boozman4ar#American
US News and World Report

Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization

On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
POTUS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy