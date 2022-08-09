ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

A new vaccine is available to help fight COVID-19

By Hayley Fixler
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YUkJ_0hAri6LO00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are some additional weapons on the way to fight against COVID-19, including the recent introduction of the Novavax vaccine, plus the new Pfizer and Moderna booster shots expected as early as next month.

The CDC reports 67 out of North Carolina’s 100 counties have a high level of community spread of COVID-19.

Wake County has a 19.5% positivity rate.

The climbing cases come as just 49 percent of people in Wake County have gotten a booster shot, after the initial vaccination process.

Now, there’s a new vaccine available to boost those numbers.

“Novavax is another company, a smaller company, and it made another vaccine that’s very different from the other ones,” said Dr. David Wohl with UNC.

He said it’s made using the old, typical vaccine technology.

“Not the mRNA-type technology, so some folks may feel more comfortable for some reason with that,” added Wohl.

Novavax is also reporting it is effective against the newer COVID-19 variants.

“It’s only authorized now for the initial series and not a booster. I wouldn’t be surprised, and I think I would encourage the government to think about making Novavax available as a booster,” explained Woh. “Because that may provide us with even another way to protect ourselves.”

State health officials report that as of the end of July, the Omicron variant made up 100 percent of recent cases. And 59 percent of the cases were from the B.A.5 sub-variant.

Pfizer and Moderna are also expected to make their Omicron-targeted shots available as early as September or October.

“It’s a peanut butter and jelly sandwich of a newer vaccine that protects against BA.5, as well as the original vaccine,” said Wohl. “It will provide just as much protection as another booster would, with an added, on top of that benefit of a vaccine that’s directed more against BA.5.”

Health officials do not know yet if there will be any restrictions on who is eligible to receive the upcoming Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.

Right now, anyone 18 and older can receive Novavax if they have not yet been vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Health
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
North Carolina State
Wake County, NC
Coronavirus
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC COVID-19 cases, emergency room visits decline since last week

The number of reported COVID-19 cases has dropped since last week, while hospital admissions remained stable. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard shows an almost 10% decrease in new cases over the previous week. Emergency room visits for people with COVID symptoms declined, going from 8% last week to 6.6% this week. The number of COVID virus particles found in wastewater has steadily risen for three weeks now as the more contagious BA. 5 variant continues to spread across North Carolina.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Unc
The Associated Press

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy