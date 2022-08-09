Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration lays out $42 million plan for attrition savings
New Orleans officials laid out broad plans Thursday for spending savings from almost 1,000 vacant positions this year, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration figures out which of those jobs will be eliminated in a major downsizing. Much of the $42 million in spending would address the double whammy of...
WDSU
Council members urge Entergy New Orleans to clarify bill credit application process
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans appeared before the New Orleans City Council again on Wednesday, answering questions about how the utility company plans to help customers combat skyrocketing bills. On Tuesday, the company announced it would distribute $1.1 million to qualifying customers in the form of $150 bill...
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
fox8live.com
City Council committee debates utility bill assistance for residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council utility committee met most of the day in an effort to assist residents who are having problems with high bills from Entergy, and the Sewerage and Water Board. The council has some new powers to help deal with chronic billing problems. New...
N.O. announces $5M expansion of Homeowner Stormwater Management Program
The City of New Orleans announces a $5 million expansion to a program to help homeowners manage stormwater on their property. The city says to date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its
bizneworleans.com
Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff
COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
bizneworleans.com
N.O. 500 Survey: What’s Working and What Isn’t at NOLA Public Schools?
NEW ORLEANS — Teachers are organizing their classrooms, students are finishing up summer assignments and the entire New Orleans public school system is getting ready to start a “normal,” in-person year of learning. As part of her 100-day plan, new NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams has...
bizneworleans.com
Marion Bracy to Join Dillard as VP of Facilities Management
NEW ORLEANS – Dillard University president Dr. Rochelle L. Ford has announced that Marion Bracy will be joining the university as the vice president for the division of facilities and real estate planning. In the role, he will serve as the chief administrator of facilities maintenance, grounds services, and custodial and housekeeping services. He will begin his tenure on Aug. 22.
NOLA.com
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NOLA.com
Entergy offers $150 credit to low-income customers in southeast Louisiana
Entergy is offering its low-income customers in the New Orleans area a $150 credit on their electricity bills. Starting Aug. 17, customers in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes may apply for the one-time payments through the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. To qualify, a customer's total household income must not exceed 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
bizneworleans.com
Jared Florane Joins Ellie Rand Public Relations
NEW ORLEANS — Jared Florane has joined Ellie Rand Public Relations as a public relations coordinator. Florane graduated from Loyola University New Orleans in May with a BA in strategic communications. At Loyola, he was a member of Loyola’s PRSSA chapter’s 2022 Bateman competition team, as well as a member of the Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications. He will develop and execute PR tactics for the firm’s clientele, ensuring goals are met on time and within budget.
bizneworleans.com
OnPath Federal Credit Union Hires Thomas Aleman as SVP of Growth
METAIRIE — OnPath has hired Thomas Aleman, a New Orleans native, as SVP of growth. Aleman comes from Corporate One FCU, a $6 billion corporate credit union, where he was the AVP of key accounts. He specialized in providing consultative solutions to credit union leaders across the country to help them achieve their strategic goals.
bizneworleans.com
NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Board Members
NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors. David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
bizneworleans.com
JP Schools Announces Inaugural Cohort of Aspiring School Leaders
HARVEY, La. (press release) — Jefferson Parish Schools launched another program to support current educators as they advance in their career. JP Schools announced its inaugural class of the Aspiring Leaders Academy. These 22 educators will spend the next six months training to become school leaders in Louisiana’s largest school system.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
L'Observateur
Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources
LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
bizneworleans.com
Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins
NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
