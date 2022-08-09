ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

gentillymessenger.com

Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall

The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
bizneworleans.com

Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff

COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
bizneworleans.com

Marion Bracy to Join Dillard as VP of Facilities Management

NEW ORLEANS – Dillard University president Dr. Rochelle L. Ford has announced that Marion Bracy will be joining the university as the vice president for the division of facilities and real estate planning. In the role, he will serve as the chief administrator of facilities maintenance, grounds services, and custodial and housekeeping services. He will begin his tenure on Aug. 22.
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NOLA.com

Entergy offers $150 credit to low-income customers in southeast Louisiana

Entergy is offering its low-income customers in the New Orleans area a $150 credit on their electricity bills. Starting Aug. 17, customers in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes may apply for the one-time payments through the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. To qualify, a customer's total household income must not exceed 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four.
bizneworleans.com

Jared Florane Joins Ellie Rand Public Relations

NEW ORLEANS — Jared Florane has joined Ellie Rand Public Relations as a public relations coordinator. Florane graduated from Loyola University New Orleans in May with a BA in strategic communications. At Loyola, he was a member of Loyola’s PRSSA chapter’s 2022 Bateman competition team, as well as a member of the Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications. He will develop and execute PR tactics for the firm’s clientele, ensuring goals are met on time and within budget.
bizneworleans.com

OnPath Federal Credit Union Hires Thomas Aleman as SVP of Growth

METAIRIE — OnPath has hired Thomas Aleman, a New Orleans native, as SVP of growth. Aleman comes from Corporate One FCU, a $6 billion corporate credit union, where he was the AVP of key accounts. He specialized in providing consultative solutions to credit union leaders across the country to help them achieve their strategic goals.
bizneworleans.com

NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors. David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
bizneworleans.com

JP Schools Announces Inaugural Cohort of Aspiring School Leaders

HARVEY, La. (press release) — Jefferson Parish Schools launched another program to support current educators as they advance in their career. JP Schools announced its inaugural class of the Aspiring Leaders Academy. These 22 educators will spend the next six months training to become school leaders in Louisiana’s largest school system.
L'Observateur

Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources

LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
bizneworleans.com

Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins

NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

