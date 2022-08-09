Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted on hate crime charge for allegedly shooting 3 Korean women
(DALLAS) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a Dallas hair salon in May was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime and aggravated assault, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office announced. Jeremy Smith, 37, is charged with seven counts of aggravated...
Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
dpdbeat.com
Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary
Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
classiccountry1070.com
Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting
A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
fox4news.com
Yaser Said found guilty of killing his two daughters, sentenced to life in prison
A Dallas jury unanimously found Yaser Said guilty of killing his two teen daughters on Tuesday. He was sentenced Said to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Motivated by hate | Suspect in Dallas Koreatown salon shooting has been indicted on multiple assault charges
DALLAS — The man arrested in connection to the shooting at a Dallas Koreatown salon has been indicted on multiple charges – which the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney Office classified under Texas law as hate crimes. Dallas County DA John Creuzot announced on Tuesday that 37-year-old Jeremy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
dallasexpress.com
Second Suspect in Dallas Double Murder Still at Large
Dallas police recently identified a second suspect in June’s double homicide at a Northeast apartment, but the man remains at large and is being sought by police. The investigation into the murders took a twist on Friday, August 5, when police identified a second suspect allegedly connected to the June murder of a couple. Police alleged Infant Johnson, 23, shot and killed the victims.
dallasexpress.com
67-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Dallas Stabbing
A 67-year-old man was charged with murder this week after allegedly fatally stabbing another man in the chest Sunday in downtown Dallas. Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 200 block of South Field Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. on August 7. Dallas police allegedly determined 67-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
16-Year-Old Arrested After Local Police Chase
A 16-year-old is in custody after he allegedly led officers from the Mesquite and Dallas police departments on a high-speed chase on Tuesday, according to NBC 5 News. Officers tried to stop a silver Honda Accord near westbound Interstate 30 at Interstate 635 on August 9 just after 1 p.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Garland the week before.
insideedition.com
Texas Homeowner Confronts Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Caught on Camera
A Texas man fed up with thieves on his property took the law into his own hands when he saw a man he says was trying to steal his van's catalytic converter. Clay Hayner of Dallas was watching his home security camera when he saw the suspected thief approach his vehicle and crawl underneath. Hayner grabbed a metal pole and ran outside.
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
Comments / 0