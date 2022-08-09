Read full article on original website
Clayton Swalin, 87, of Pomeroy
Memorial services for 87-year-old Clayton Swalin of Pomeroy will be Tuesday, August 16th, at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Cemetery. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
Storm Lake Fish Disease Diagnosed
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — We now know what’s killing the common carp in Storm Lake. DNR Biologist Ben Wallace says luckily it’s a disease that should naturally take care of itself. Thousands of dead carp are washing up on the shore with city officials considering a...
Theft Investigation Leads To Palo Alto County Pursuit
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Minnesota woman has been charged after a theft investigation turned into a pursuit in Palo Alto County on Monday. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office began pursing an SUV on Highway 18 shortly after eight o’clock that night after identifying it as a vehicle wanted by the Estherville Police Department.
Estherville Police Ask Residents To Be Aware Following Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
Trial Date Delayed For One of Two Suspects in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first degree murder trial date for one of two people charged in a 2021 Estherville murder case has been pushed back. 19-year-old Connor Uhde was scheduled to go in front of a jury later this month but online court records show that date has now been pushed back to October making him the second person to go to trial in the case.
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
Buena Vista County Supervisors Continue Discussions of Potential Move For Auditor’s Office
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on a proposal made last week to potentially move the at least part of the Auditor’s office to a new location due to a lack of space. The conversation was started in hopes of at...
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
