Read full article on original website
Related
West Haven crews rescue children from Admiral Street fire
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven fire crews responded to a fire on Admiral Street Tuesday morning where they rescued children from the blaze. The crews arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m. While crews said they initially thought the fire began in the basement, they found a blaze developing at the rear of […]
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
Register Citizen
Person found dead in burning car after Middlefield crash, official says
MIDDLEFIELD — A person was killed late Wednesday in a crash on Miller Road, fire officials said. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road around 11:15 p.m., Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Steven Tyc said. Tyc said firefighters found the vehicle engulfed in...
Register Citizen
Vacant Meriden building razed after roof collapse
MERIDEN — A vacant building that had started to collapse was razed Wednesday night, its roof caving in only hours after workers were inside, the city’s fire chief said. Police received a call from the city’s building department staff around 6:30 p.m. saying they needed help keeping people and cars away from the aging structure after its roof fell in, Meriden Police Lt. Darren McKay said Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
Eyewitness News
Hiker rescued after falling off bluffs of Gillette Castle
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a technical rescue on the Lyme side of Gillette Castle. A woman, possibly in her 20′s, fell 30 yards down the bluffs. There is no report on the extent of her injuries at this time. The patient was...
Register Citizen
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured
DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84
HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Register Citizen
Stamford police lieutenant injured trying to stop a car after the driver put it in reverse and jumped out
STAMFORD — A city police lieutenant had his foot run over while trying to stop a driverless car that eventually crashed through a laundromat window. The officer, whose name wasn’t given out but who was treated at a local hospital after the Wednesday morning accident, was released and back at work, Capt. Richard Conklin said on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Retiring Greenwich police officer ‘built many relationships’ on the Avenue as part of Bike Unit
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department said farewell to a 20-year veteran who was a familiar face around town. Officer Robert Smurlo, who joined the department in 2002, worked as a canine officer with his partner, Altos, and later served in the bike squad that patrols downtown Greenwich. He put in his retirement last month.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
NBC Connecticut
Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues
One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
Register Citizen
Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Register Citizen
Hartford police warn of traffic jams due to Morgan Wallen concert, West Indian Day
HARTFORD — Police are warning motorists about traffic congestion expected this weekend when thousands are expected to attend a concert and the West Indian Day festivities. Approximately 24,000 people are expected to attend a Morgan Wallen concert at the Xfinity Theatre on Friday night, Hartford Police Lt. Martin Cunningham said in an advisory.
Comments / 0