WTNH

West Haven crews rescue children from Admiral Street fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven fire crews responded to a fire on Admiral Street Tuesday morning where they rescued children from the blaze. The crews arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m. While crews said they initially thought the fire began in the basement, they found a blaze developing at the rear of […]
Register Citizen

Person found dead in burning car after Middlefield crash, official says

MIDDLEFIELD — A person was killed late Wednesday in a crash on Miller Road, fire officials said. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road around 11:15 p.m., Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Steven Tyc said. Tyc said firefighters found the vehicle engulfed in...
Register Citizen

Vacant Meriden building razed after roof collapse

MERIDEN — A vacant building that had started to collapse was razed Wednesday night, its roof caving in only hours after workers were inside, the city’s fire chief said. Police received a call from the city’s building department staff around 6:30 p.m. saying they needed help keeping people and cars away from the aging structure after its roof fell in, Meriden Police Lt. Darren McKay said Thursday.
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hiker rescued after falling off bluffs of Gillette Castle

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a technical rescue on the Lyme side of Gillette Castle. A woman, possibly in her 20′s, fell 30 yards down the bluffs. There is no report on the extent of her injuries at this time. The patient was...
EAST HADDAM, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured

DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84

HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton

SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues

One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police warn of traffic jams due to Morgan Wallen concert, West Indian Day

HARTFORD — Police are warning motorists about traffic congestion expected this weekend when thousands are expected to attend a concert and the West Indian Day festivities. Approximately 24,000 people are expected to attend a Morgan Wallen concert at the Xfinity Theatre on Friday night, Hartford Police Lt. Martin Cunningham said in an advisory.
HARTFORD, CT

