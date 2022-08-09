Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
NBC Sports
Elijah Green homers in Nationals minor-league debut
The Washington Nationals’ rebuild is in full effect and judging by very, very early returns on some of their young talent, the future could be bright for the club. Two of the Nats’ highest-touted young prospects—outfielder Elijah Green and pitcher Jarlin Susana—got their first taste of professional action on Tuesday and did not disappoint. While playing for the FCL Nationals of the Florida Complex League (a rookie-level circuit for young players in MLB pipelines), both young players seemed to live up to the hype in their Nats’ debuts.
MLB・
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Arenado also was a triple short of the cycle. “I never thought this could be possible,” Arenado said about playing on the same team with Pujols. “I’ve always thought about that. I’ve been thinking about that for years. It is amazing to learn from a guy like that. To have him hitting behind me is pretty cool, and obviously going back-to-back with him is very cool.” Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Miami's Nick Fortes hitting fifth on Thursday afternoon
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortes will start behind the plate after Jacob Stallings was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Fortes to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Padres vs Nationals live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. San...
FOX Sports
Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman sitting on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will take a break after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Wednesday's starting designated hitter and Albert Pujols was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 135 batted balls this season, Gorman...
Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams
The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
Yardbarker
Jack Flaherty Is Getting Back To Work
When Jack Flaherty went down in late June with what was described as a “dead arm” the prognosis from the St. Louis Cardinals was that he was going to be out until late August at the earliest. With Steven Matz out for the season, St. Louis was forced...
Comments / 0