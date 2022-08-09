ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County

A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
