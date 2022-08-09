Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
Man charged with second-degree murder, burglary with intent to kill after mother lit on fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is now charged after allegedly breaking into a woman's home in a Falls Church apartment complex, setting her on fire and leaving her to die, police announced Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Richard Montana, from Arlington. Police said that at...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
Man facing charges for attacking dog during break-in at Woodbridge apartment
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A month after a burglary at a Woodbridge apartment resulted in a couple's 8-month-old puppy being brutally beaten, a couple has some closure with the arrest of a suspect. Just before 12:30 p.m. on July 6, police found themselves responding to Misty Ridge Apartments,...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
Missing Prince William teen found
Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered teenager.
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos
Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police partner with 'The ABLE Project' for new active bystandership training
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department is rolling out a new training approach with a focus on teaching and supporting peer intervention among officers. "It's a program that empowers officers to intervene in situations where they see things that may be unsafe or unlawful," said...
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
Arlington Man Caught Impersonating Cop in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have arrested an Arlington man who was impersonating a...
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a 22-year-old man was shot dead during a weed deal in Woodbridge, Virginia. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the prosecution of Taron Thomas for the murder, as well as aggravated malicious...
Culpeper deputies reunite with 3-year-old saved from drowning
Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently reunited with a 3-year-old child whose life they helped save during Memorial Day Weekend.
