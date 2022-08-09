Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
SignalsAZ
Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program
The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
azbigmedia.com
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
KTAR.com
Beverage can manufacturer Ball Corp to close Phoenix plant
PHOENIX – Metal-container manufacturer Ball Corp. said it is shutting down its aluminum can facility in Phoenix, citing rising costs and decreasing demand. The Phoenix Business Journal reported Monday that about 120 workers at the site near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street would be affected. “In response to...
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
KTAR.com
ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
AZFamily
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
peoriatimes.com
Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley
Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelters at capacity, in urgent need of residents to adopt/foster
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is in urgent need of residents to adopt and foster shelter animals. Both their east and west shelters are at maximum capacity. Currently, they have more than 800 dogs in their shelters. When they reach capacity, they have no choice but to double up kennels which can add unwanted stress on the dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
The Boyer Bakery: Family-owned business rolling out expansion in the West Valley
The Boyer Bakery: family-owned business in Arizona will expand their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and will open their second storefront near 99th Ave & Bell Rd in Sun City.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
KTAR.com
Downtown and south Phoenix to connect with major investment
PHOENIX – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced millions in funding for Arizona from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and grant money at a Phoenix event Thursday. Joined by U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Buttigieg focused on a $25 million grant for the...
KOLD-TV
Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor has agreed to pay a $62 million dollar penalty to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers. The Federal Trade Commission claims the Tempe-based online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Comments / 0