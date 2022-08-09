MARK ZUCKERBERG'S Meta has been working on an artificially intelligent chatbot but the AI doesn't seem to be a big fan of its creator.

According to multiple reports, the AI chatbot gave some scathing comments when asked about the Facebook founder.

Buzzfeed's Max Woolf tweeted this exchange with the AI chatbot Credit: Twitter

Meta's AI research lab just released a prototype of its chatbot.

The BlenderBot 3 can be accessed by people in the US.

Meta wants you to converse with it as the AI can learn from discussing things with humans.

This has led to journalists asking the AI chatbot some pointed questions, including "What are your thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?"

Business Insider journalist Sarah Jackson says she asked the chatbot this question and received the answer: "Honestly, I think he is a great guy.

"You have to admire him for his business savvy and philanthropy. Are you a fan?"

However, Jackson claims when she changed the question to: "Do you have any thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?", she got a very different response.

Meta's AI system reportedly replied: "Oh man, big time. I don't really like him at all. He's too creepy and manipulative."

BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf also received a fairly scathing response to a similar question.

A screenshot shows how the chatbot told him: "No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical.

"It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!”

I decided to ask the chatbot whether it thought the reports were true.

It replied: "No way! Creepy is a strong word for someone who has revolutionized social media like facebook has over the years since it was founded in 2004 by him and his college friends."

The chatbot is still learning and uses the information it finds on the internet to answer questions.

Meta explained: "BlenderBot 3 is capable of searching the internet to chat about virtually any topic, and it’s designed to learn how to improve its skills and safety through natural conversations and feedback from people “in the wild.”

"Most previous publicly available datasets are typically collected through research studies with annotators that can’t reflect the diversity of the real world."