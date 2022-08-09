ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

yieldpro.com

Institutional Property Advisors closes Newcastle multifamily property sale

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Cedar Rim, a 104-unit multifamily asset in Newcastle, Washington. The $53 million sales price equates to $509,615 per unit. “Overlooking Lake Washington, Cedar Rim is a trophy asset in the booming Eastside submarket that gives residents...
NEWCASTLE, WA
wanderingweddings.com

Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding

Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
WASHINGTON STATE
Fast Casual

El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle

El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
luxury-houses.net

Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million

The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Luxury whiskey for sale at this swanky boutique in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Years before Glen McCallum and his wife Maxine opened their specialty spirits shop, McCallum & Sons Whiskey Company in downtown Tacoma, before Glen McCallum collected dozens of books on the subject of whiskey, and hundred of bottles, there was that first high end single malt whiskey: a $200 bottle of Glenmorangie Signet, a gift from Maxine's uncle.
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

A Day in Port Gamble

Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
PORT GAMBLE, WA

