Institutional Property Advisors closes Newcastle multifamily property sale
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Cedar Rim, a 104-unit multifamily asset in Newcastle, Washington. The $53 million sales price equates to $509,615 per unit. “Overlooking Lake Washington, Cedar Rim is a trophy asset in the booming Eastside submarket that gives residents...
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle
El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
Capitol Hill’s latest grocery indignity: The Madison Trader Joe’s no longer sells booze
There are five Trader Joe’s stores across Seattle including the U District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, Ballard, and Capitol Hill — but only the Madison store no longer has whiskey, gin, and vodka for sale. A decade after the grocery added hard liquor to its aisles after the...
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million
The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Seattle City Light proposes rate increase for residential customers
SEATTLE — Electricity costs in Seattle could be rising soon. Seattle City Light proposed rate increases of at least 5% for residential customers during a city council hearing on Wednesday. Under the proposal, rates for residential customers would increase an average of 5.7% in 2023 and another 5% in...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
KING-5
Luxury whiskey for sale at this swanky boutique in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Years before Glen McCallum and his wife Maxine opened their specialty spirits shop, McCallum & Sons Whiskey Company in downtown Tacoma, before Glen McCallum collected dozens of books on the subject of whiskey, and hundred of bottles, there was that first high end single malt whiskey: a $200 bottle of Glenmorangie Signet, a gift from Maxine's uncle.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
KOMO News
Thieves break into Ballard post office, steal automated postal machine before ditching it
A Ballard post office was broken into early Thursday morning but the thing thieves stole was left behind in West Seattle. U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand said they were told the front doors to the Ballard Post Office were broken. Investigators found nothing but the automated postal machine was stolen....
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
