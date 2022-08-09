ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Billy Madison
2d ago

Wow, there isn’t even as much concern for human lives, $11,500 reward, and no one even cares about missing people it seems….

KCBY

Oregon State Police's 'Guardian' vessel takes part in weeklong ocean patrol

OREGON — The entire Oregon State Police Marine Fisheries Team participated in a weeklong ocean patrol utilizing the "Guardian" vessel, the agency reported. OSP says they were patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border, focusing on commercial and sport fisheries. The team contacted a multitude of commercial...
OREGON STATE
Oregon State
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Oregon Wolf Killing Spurs $11.5K Reward for Shooter

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
HALFWAY, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighters handle small lightning fire near Mt. McLoughlin

TRAIL — Lightning earlier this week in the southeast part of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has prompted firefighters to search those areas for new fires. RRSNF said in a release that their firefighters are completing their work on Wednesday, August 10, on the Freye Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness east of Mt. McLoughlin.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
HERMISTON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
opb.org

Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won

This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
OREGON STATE
Mount Shasta Herald

Clear Fire burns southeast of Mt. Shasta

Crews are on the scene of a small brush fire burning southeast of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service reported smoke was visible from the Clear Fire, burning near the 31 Road, an area about a mile southeast of Mount Shasta. The...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen

A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

