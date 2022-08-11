ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London

By Mike Bedigan
 13 minutes ago

Harry Hill is among a number of artists to have their work publicly displayed in interactive exhibits in London’s West End.

The comedian has unveiled a trail of small green figures in a piece, titled Harry Hill’s Alien Art Adventure alongside works made by Zarah Hussain and Fiona Quadri.

The exhibits are part of public showcase Brighter Future, developed with the National Gallery X (NGX) and other prestigious arts institutions.

Hill’s intergalactic journey follows the five alien sculptures, with each one accompanying one of the competition artworks.

Visitors are invited to join a creative tour of the area through an immersive augmented reality trail, featuring original commentary on each installation from the comedian.

Other installations are due to be unveiled throughout August and into October, created by artists including Sam Williams, Morag Myerscough and Faith Bebbington

Esteemed Royal Academy artist Paul Huxley also has colourful and bold hanging canvases on display in Piccadilly as part of the art trail.

At each installation, members of the public will find QR codes enabling them to join Hill’s Alien Art Adventure.

Hill, who serves as a judge of Art of London’s Brighter Future programme, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with these artists and seeing our visions of a Brighter Future come to life through art.”

Brighter Future is one of the West End’s biggest ever public art initiatives and represents optimism and visions of the future from each artist.

Installations are also set to appear in major spots across the capital including Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square, Waterloo Place and St James’s Market.

Hill and curators from the National Gallery, Art Of London and Arts Council England previously selected winners to receive funding and expert guidance to bring their artwork to life.

The National Portrait Gallery and Royal Academy of Arts have also joined the process to help the artists realise their concepts in an open Ideas Lab.

Hussain’s vibrant and colourful work, entitled Pop Geometry, highlights London’s cultural uniqueness and will be installed in Piccadilly Circus from August 9 to 11.

West End visitors will discover free art across all corners of the West End district, with Quadri’s interactive installation Crossing Paths currently available to view in St James’s Churchyard.

Williams’ immersive environment that encourages people to “find their play” will be installed in the gardens of Leicester Square.

Mark Williams, director of Art Of London, said: “After a brilliant first year for The Art Of London Season, it’s so exciting to come back with a campaign celebrating joy and optimism for the future.

“We’re delighted to harness the creativity and vision of these incredible artists and once again transform the streets of the West End into their very own art canvases which visitors can enjoy and experience too.”

