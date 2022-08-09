Here’s if Kim Wants to Get ‘Married Again’ After Her Split From Pete & Divorce With Kanye

Click here to read the full article.

Family plans as it is. After their breakup, many KarJenner fans are asking: does Kim Kardashian want to get married after her breakup with Pete Davidson? An insider revealed that there is nothing stopping the Skims founder from wanting to expand her family again.

An insider told Us Weekly on August 9, 2022, how much Kim wants to live her life even though she’s broken up. “Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed,” the insider said. “It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.” Pete recently gushed about his plans to have kids in the future with Kevin Hart. In the second season of Hart to Hart, t he former Saturday Night Live star said that he is “definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.” He laughed, “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Pete and Kim broke up after nine months of dating. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was also part of the reason for their split. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also revealed that Kim’s businesses, including Skims, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKKN, have made keeping a relationship difficult for her. “[She’s] totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kim is still going through her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West. She was legally declared single in March 2022. A source disclosed on May 13, 2022, that Pete and Kim did have baby plans together. “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North,” the insider told HollywoodLife . “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” Pete was also seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride and seemed to be having lots of fun together. He also tattooed Kim’s kids’ initials on his collarbone: “KNSCP.” The letters seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her kids, in order from oldest to youngest. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.