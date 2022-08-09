ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Incident With Shots Fired

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0hAreY9l00

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a possible road rage incident that involved shots being fired. Witnesses say people in one vehicle were shooting at the people in another vehicle.

K-C-R-G/T-V reports investigators found evidence that included property damage. Officers talked to an uninjured victim.

No names have been released and no arrests have been announced by Cedar Rapids police.

Comments / 1

Related
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School

COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
COLESBURG, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of assaulting deputy after reckless driving incident

A North Liberty man faces charges that he assaulted a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy after a reckless driving incident Tuesday night. Deputies were dispatched to Potter Street in Tiffin just after 5:45pm for a driver hitting curbs and driving through yards. Officers located that suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lucky Coleman of Westlake Road, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to leave the steps of the house to conduct field sobriety testing.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Road Rage#K C R G
Davenport Journal

LCSO: 2 injured following motorcycle crash at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right after 9 p.m. Friday. It happened at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Mt Vernon Lisbon Police Department officers, Mt Vernon Lisbon Fire Department crews and Lisbon Mt Vernon Ambulance personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC man arrested after allegedly following through on threatened beating

An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he followed through on a threat to beat another man who was at his house while he was away. 23-year-old Francisco Cantu of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Monday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:15pm on July 14th Cantu texted the victim, “MF if you’re still at my house I’m beating your ass.” Cantu returned to his residence on Modern Way two minutes later and reportedly opened the victim’s car door, pulled him out and struck him multiple times in the face and chest.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices

Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Armed subject among two women arrested after traffic stop near Mayflower Hall

An armed subject was among two women arrested following an early Saturday morning traffic stop in front of Mayflower Hall. Iowa City Police report pulling over a 2014 Buick Lacrosse for travelling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on the 1100 block of North Dubuque Street just before 4:15 Saturday morning. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up several small baggies of cocaine. Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Erica Rangel of Washington, Iowa, admitted the cocaine was hers. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred and Driving While Suspended. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of four years in prison.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment

The Ames Police Department identified the body of an Iowa State student, Emma Timmer after receiving a report that there was a woman who appeared to be dead on the balcony of an apartment. Timmer, age 20, was found dead at 425 Welch Ave in apartment 203. She was a...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

'He did not deserve to be murdered,' says mother of man killed by Scott County deputy

Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there. July 27 was supposed to be Robert Mitchell's golden birthday, and to celebrate, his nieces took a sign depicting a picture of him and the phrase "happy birthday, Bobby" on the Channel Cat Water Taxi. Thorington said that it helped them feel close to their uncle on what was supposed to be his special day.
KCJJ

Illinois man arrested after allegedly injuring Iowa City bouncer

An Illinois man faces charges that he injured an Iowa City bouncer during a Saturday night bar fight. Iowa City Police were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just before 10:45pm for a male fighting bouncers. An investigation determined that 57-year-old Kim Young of Woodridge, Illinois had been asked to leave the bar, but refused. Young allegedly punched a bouncer who was trying to get him out the door. Other bouncers stepped in, but Young reportedly picked one up and slammed him to the ground. Police say Young also bit a bouncer in the chest, leaving a mark.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy