Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Incident With Shots Fired
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a possible road rage incident that involved shots being fired. Witnesses say people in one vehicle were shooting at the people in another vehicle.
K-C-R-G/T-V reports investigators found evidence that included property damage. Officers talked to an uninjured victim.
No names have been released and no arrests have been announced by Cedar Rapids police.
Comments / 1