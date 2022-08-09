Read full article on original website
Edwin Good, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940. At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work. After...
James F. Desmond, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond. Jimmy had the biggest personality one...
Wilma M. Mohney, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma M. Mohney, 90, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born July 19, 1932, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Paul Lesh and the late Margaret Pritchard Lesh. Wilma was employed as a cook with...
William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William J. and Veronica (Novotny) Lallo. Bill served his country in the...
Margaret L. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of...
Roy D. Golden, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. Golden, 64, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022, at his home. Roy was born May 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Beth (Wegele) Golden. He attended Boardman High School and was a lifelong resident of...
George Olinik, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area...
Anna Marie (Verroco) Quartini, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Verroco) Quartini passed away on Thursday August 11, 2022, from complications due to a recent stroke. Anna was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to Pietro and Rose (Della Valle) Verroco on July 8, 1923. Her family moved to Masury, Ohio, where her father built...
David W. Costa, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Costa, 65, passed away on August 9, 2022. He was born November 24, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Alex and Alice (Galchick) Costa. David was a graduate of West Branch, class of 1975. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member...
Joann Smolinsky, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Smolinsky passed away at home in Burghill on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at the age of 77. The daughter of Steve. J. Smolinsky Sr. and Stella (Korach) Smolinsky, she was born on November 13, 1944 in Warren, Ohio. Joann grew up in the...
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Carol Ann Kaszowski, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of...
William F. “Bill” Sprow, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William F. “Bill” Sprow, 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Bill was born on November 18, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late William D....
Scott J. Leiter, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Leiter, 70, died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at his home. Scott was born June 8, 1952 in Miamisburg, Ohio, a son of Ernest and Dorothy Groves Leiter. A lifelong area resident, Scott was a graduate of South High School, Class...
William J. Hudak, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hudak, Sr., 87, formerly of Bears Den Court, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was born August 13, 1934, in Campbell, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was...
Johnnie Ray Dugger, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Ray Dugger Jr., 63, of 5425 W. Rockwell Road, Austintown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:27 p.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest. He was born November 18, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Johnnie...
Eleanor K. Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor K. Ellis, 92, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side. Eleanor was born in Youngstown to Stephen and Anna Carrigan Sullivan, on May 25, 1930. She was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She worked full...
Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, 77, of New Castle passed away early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Howell was born July 25, 1945, in New Castle, a son of Lawrence R. and Leona (Spath) Howell. A 1963 graduate of...
Margaret M. Detell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae (Perry) Detell, 99, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. Margaret was born on July 14, 1923 in Leetonia, Ohio the daughter of James and Josephine (Schintion) Perry who were born...
