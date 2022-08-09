ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas politicians call out DOJ after search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago
(File/Getty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas politicians made their opinions known after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI Aug. 8.

In what is being called “unprecedented,” the FBI executed a search warrant at the Palm Beach resort Monday. The former president announced the raid was underway that evening, complaining that his safe had been broken into to by agents. He was not in Florida when the search took place.

Opinions about the search warrant execution came in from points, the for/against generally along partisan lines. Arkansas politicians were among those lending their voices to the opinions. The Department of Justice was a popular target.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton, @SenTomCotton on Twitter:

“[Attorney General] Garland allows Hunter to break the law, he harasses parents for speaking at school board meetings, and he refuses to protect Justices from harassment.”

“He’s weaponized the Department against his political opponents.”

“There will be consequences for this.”

  • Sen. John Boozman, @Boozman4AR on Twitter:

“The Biden DOJ’s unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago undoubtedly has the appearance of political targeting. There needs to be swift transparency and accountability from Merrick Garland and the FBI to ensure the public trust is not further damaged.”

  • Rep. French Hill, @RepFrenchHill on Twitter:

“The Department of Justice owes the American people an explanation for their unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago. They should have held a press conference and answered questions in real time.”

  • Rep. Steve Womack @rep_stevewomack on Twitter:

“This unprecedented action by the DOJ requires a full explanation of the circumstances that necessitated executing a search warrant at a former President’s private residence. Under no circumstance should political motives be involved. We need answers and strong oversight.”

  • Rep. Rick Crawford issued a statement Tuesday, Aug. 9, quoted in part:

“The Biden White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI leadership have a lot of questions to answer for what looks like an egregious and dangerous politicization of our nation’s law enforcement apparatus. The new Congress will begin seeking answers to those questions in January.”

  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson @AsaHutchinson

“The search at Mar-a Lago of a former President is unprecedented & alarming. We must see the probable cause affidavit before making a judgment. Normally that would be under seal but since Trump announced the raid then the probable cause should be made public.”

Comments / 66

Primus Carlos
2d ago

Arkansas politicians shut your mouths all of y'all jobs are going up in smoke anyway while y'all worried about trump his time has come and so have y'all...

Reply(16)
26
Guest
2d ago

Trumps finally going to go down for all his corruption. He did more damage to the US in 4yrs than could be repaired in the next 30yrs.

Reply(8)
28
Hoyt Brown
2d ago

well since you socalled representatives of our state don't believe that not everyone has to follow the law I assume that you don't have to follow the law either the way I see your comments. when a president takes boxes of classified materials out of the white house knowing it is Against the law then I would say that when he refused to return that classified material and it is at risk of being given to countries that are not our friends by a man that has lied and tried to attempt to a coup attempt of our government then I say you are not a American and you have also broken your Oath to uphold the constitution of the laws of our country.

Reply(4)
11
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

