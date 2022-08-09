ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Alice Faye James, 79, of Brownwood

Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin

Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna

Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
SANTA ANNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
BigCountryHomepage

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur

A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. This fire began between County Roads 468 and 474. Multiple county fire departments have been hard at work to contain the flames, but struggled to […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ktxs.com

Local man given 20 years for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 4-year-old girl

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was given the maximum prison sentence for an Aggravated Attempted Kidnapping. According to court documents, Ronnie Jackson was on trial for the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in 2020 at a Hobby Lobby. Evidence was presented about Jackson's indecent exposure over the past twenty years, and five separate women testified about his actions throughout Texas.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood installs improved MRI machine

Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood has installed a new technologically advanced MRI machine, called the General Electric Signa Artist 1.5 Tesla MRI system. According to Hendrick, the new system “is state-of-the-art, with improvements in computing power, software and hardware. This system is capable of performing new imaging techniques and procedures that will benefit our patients, including orthopedic extremity exams, cardiac, prostate, abdominal and neurological procedures.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood City Council Holds Public Hearing on Wireless Telecommunication Facilities

The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning, August 9, with all members present. Mayor Stephen Haynes presided over the meeting. The Council held a Public Hearing on an Ordinance regarding amendments to the City’s zoning ordinance, Chapter 98 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the placement of Wireless Telecommunication Facilities, including Towers. There were no comments from the public during the hearing.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy