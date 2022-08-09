Read full article on original website
koxe.com
David Randolf Egger, 69, of Brownwood
Funeral service for David Randolf Egger, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Alice Faye James, 79, of Brownwood
Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
koxe.com
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
WANTED: Eric Kehl wanted for Aggravated Assault and more out of Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department sent out an alert Wednesday, searching for a local criminal. Robert “Eric” Kehl is wanted out of Comanche County on numerous warrants for Felony Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault and a warrant out of Pardon and Parole. If you see Kehl or know where he could be […]
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur
A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. This fire began between County Roads 468 and 474. Multiple county fire departments have been hard at work to contain the flames, but struggled to […]
colemantoday.com
Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident (Cross Plains, TX)
Police reports state that 2 people were severely injured in an early morning car crash on Sunday. Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a teen driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast on US 84.
ktxs.com
Local man given 20 years for attempted aggravated kidnapping of 4-year-old girl
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was given the maximum prison sentence for an Aggravated Attempted Kidnapping. According to court documents, Ronnie Jackson was on trial for the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in 2020 at a Hobby Lobby. Evidence was presented about Jackson's indecent exposure over the past twenty years, and five separate women testified about his actions throughout Texas.
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood installs improved MRI machine
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood has installed a new technologically advanced MRI machine, called the General Electric Signa Artist 1.5 Tesla MRI system. According to Hendrick, the new system “is state-of-the-art, with improvements in computing power, software and hardware. This system is capable of performing new imaging techniques and procedures that will benefit our patients, including orthopedic extremity exams, cardiac, prostate, abdominal and neurological procedures.”
ktxs.com
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40%
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply. According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions: NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings NO filling […]
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council Holds Public Hearing on Wireless Telecommunication Facilities
The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning, August 9, with all members present. Mayor Stephen Haynes presided over the meeting. The Council held a Public Hearing on an Ordinance regarding amendments to the City’s zoning ordinance, Chapter 98 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the placement of Wireless Telecommunication Facilities, including Towers. There were no comments from the public during the hearing.
