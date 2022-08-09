ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

97.5 NOW FM

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More

Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
HOWELL, MI
100.7 WITL

What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?

Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
97.5 NOW FM

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
97.5 NOW FM

The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing

The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour to spend two days in Coldwater

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The 16th annual Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour will spend two nights in Coldwater. Hundreds of classic cars are expected to take part in the tour that winds its way north along Old 27 towards Cheboygan between August 22 and 27. The tour is scheduled...
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing

I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

