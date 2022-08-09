Read full article on original website
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More
Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
You’ll Love Playing Pool At These Lansing Establishments
One of my favorite things to do is play pool. I started playing when I was a wee lad. We had a pool table at our house for a part of my life, when I turned 18 I was able to hit the tables at the local pool halls back home. Paying by the hour sure beats paying per game.
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Man offers service to people who lost thousands from tree service
After people lost hundreds some even thousands of dollars after a bad deal with a tree service, one man is working to help make a situation that went so wrong right again.
Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Bagel Spot Has a Second Downtown Location
I love to see a local business thriving, and that's what seems to be happening with Lansing's favorite breakfast bagel spot, Goodfellas Bagel Deli because they've opened another location. It wasn't too long ago (back in early May) that we reported that Goodfellas was opening a location in Downtown East...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing
The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go-Tos in Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
wtvbam.com
Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour to spend two days in Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The 16th annual Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour will spend two nights in Coldwater. Hundreds of classic cars are expected to take part in the tour that winds its way north along Old 27 towards Cheboygan between August 22 and 27. The tour is scheduled...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing
I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
