Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.
Shooting involving Joliet police officer remains under investigation
A shooting last night involving a Joliet police officer remains under investigation. The two male suspects ran and one had a handgun. The suspect with the gun ignored police orders to drop the weapon, so the officer attempted to shoot the suspect.
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Mom of Cook County detainee who died in custody speaks out: 'they burned my baby'
COOK COUNTY - Following the death of a Cook County detainee, community activists are calling for a civil rights investigation. Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died earlier this month just weeks after he experienced a medical emergency while in custody. A statement from the sheriff's office says foul play does not appear...
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect, Juvenile Arrested
A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a...
Suspect takes plea agreement, sentenced to 4 ½ years
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf, has announced a suspect has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement. On July 26, Kaeshawn Diaz of Chicago pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement, a news release says. As a result of his plea...
Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline
File Photo (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Attorney files lawsuit hoping for new trial
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman. The […]
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
'This is just the beginning': 8 murder convictions tied to ex-Chicago police detective thrown out
Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, were thrown out Tuesday.
Villa Park convict gets 8 more years for cutting off GPS monitor while attending brother's funeral
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Villa Park man previously convicted of gunrunning and then accused of cutting off his electronic GPS monitor while attending his brother's funeral was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On July 2, 2021, Bruce Berrier pleaded guilty to gunrunning and...
Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
