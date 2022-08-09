ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct

Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect, Juvenile Arrested

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a...
JOLIET, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect takes plea agreement, sentenced to 4 ½ years

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf, has announced a suspect has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement. On July 26, Kaeshawn Diaz of Chicago pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement, a news release says. As a result of his plea...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline

File Photo (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile

JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
MONTGOMERY, IL

