Iowa STEM Council Awarded $150K Grant From Google

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa STEM Council has received a 150-thousand-dollar grant from Google to help increase awareness, achievement, and interest in science, technology, and math education in the state.

A Google news release notes the tech giant will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair starting Thursday with hands-on learning opportunities. K-M-E-G/T-V reports recent grants have gone to the Early Learning Center in Council Bluffs and Iowa Western Community College to support technical skills training and the retention of a skilled workforce in the state.

Nationally, more than a half-million STEM job opportunities are anticipated over the next seven years.

Iowa State Fair Begins Its 11-Day Run

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair has opened for its 11-day run Thursday in Des Moines. This year’s theme is “Find Your Fun.” Fair C-E-O Gary Slater says there are more than 60-thousand entries and activities for everyone. Backers are anticipating a large turnout with the majority of the pandemic threat in the rear-view mirror.
Summit Solutions Pipeline Addressed at Montgomery County Supervisors Meeting

(Red Oak) The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project drew comments from Montgomery and Mills County residents at Tuesday’s Montgomery County Supervisors meeting. The multi-billion-dollar project would move carbon dioxide across five Midwest states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota. An Emerson resident addressed the Montgomery...
Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
Rural Iowa town's public library facing calls for LGBTQ book ban

LOGAN, Iowa — There's a battle brewing in rural Iowa over some LGBTQ-inclusive books some people consider inappropriate. Efforts to ban books are a story that's becoming familiar across the country. But here in Logan Iowa, one local author is at the center of that scrutiny. The complaint brought...
Speaker Matt Townsley to present at two Southwest Iowa school districts

(Elk Horn) Teachers from the IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK School Districts will get back to work next week with an opportunity to learn more about standard based grading. Author and UNI Professor Matt Townsley will be the featured presenter on August 16th. “He speaks about making grades matter. We’ve been doing some different work in both districts on making grades matter, just making sure students understand what it means instead of just the A, B, C, D, and F. It’s about what knowledge you have. He’s done a good job.”
It’s 8-1-1 Day, Reminding You To Call Before You Dig

(Des Moines, IA) — Thursday is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan to do any digging on your property. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey, says the observance happens now because it’s August Eleventh — or 8-1-1. State law requires at any resident or professional excavator contact the 8-1-1 toll free number or visit Iowa-One-call-dot-com at least two days before digging. Utility providers will then come out and use paint to mark where lines and pipes are located underground on your property. Tormey says any type of digging requires a call — including projects as small as planting a tree or putting up a mailbox.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Iowa Department of Public Safety Continues Blue Ribbon Tradition

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Safety continues its blue-ribbon tradition as the 2022 Iowa State Fair opens today. The blue-ribbon tradition aims to protect Iowans daily with traffic safety, fire and drug prevention, and criminal investigations. Fairgoers can visit Iowa’s public safety experts, sit in an Iowa State Patrol squad car, strap into their Seat Belt Convincer, see how to escape a burning home, report human trafficking, and check the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Possible Presidential Candidate Hogan Touts His Blue-State Record

(Des Moines, IA) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he’s not sure if he’ll run for president, but he has just joined the ranks of hundreds of White House hopefuls who’ve visited the Iowa State Fair. Hogan, a Republican, is a two-term governor who cannot seek reelection due to term limits in Maryland. Hogan told Radio Iowa he wants to continue to be a voice in the G-O-P when his term ends in January. On Thursday, Hogan met with a small group of Iowa law enforcement officials and Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra to discuss efforts to combat crime. As governor, Hogan has used state tax dollars to pay for more federal prosecutors who handle gun-related cases, and he approved a 50 percent increase in state spending on local policing.
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines

Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon capture pipeline may use eminent domain to get the project done in Iowa and Nebraska. This multi-billion dollar pipeline would move carbon dioxide across five states. Summit Carbon Solutions says it will cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and...
Iowa Ranks 9th In the US On New Kids Count Survey

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks ninth in the country on the annual Kids Count report, which ranks states on 12 factors divided into four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Iowa’s high ranking can be misleading, according to Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, which partners with the Annie E. Casey Foundation on the report. Discher says Iowa ranks first for high school kids graduating on time but ranks 21st on the share of young children attending preschool, 22nd in fourth graders not reading proficiently, 25th in eighth graders not proficient in math, 25th on child and teen death rates, and 33rd on the percentage of kids who are overweight or obese. Discher says Iowa ranked 17th in the health category and did well on some measures, such as kids covered by health insurance, where it was ranked fourth best in the U-S.
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa

Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
