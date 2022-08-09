Iowa STEM Council Awarded $150K Grant From Google

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa STEM Council has received a 150-thousand-dollar grant from Google to help increase awareness, achievement, and interest in science, technology, and math education in the state.

A Google news release notes the tech giant will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair starting Thursday with hands-on learning opportunities. K-M-E-G/T-V reports recent grants have gone to the Early Learning Center in Council Bluffs and Iowa Western Community College to support technical skills training and the retention of a skilled workforce in the state.

Nationally, more than a half-million STEM job opportunities are anticipated over the next seven years.