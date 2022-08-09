Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.

