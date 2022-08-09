ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plans For The Preseason

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers could be forced to start the season without a pair of key players, both of whom have been sidelined by injury throughout training camp. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have both missed all 12 of Green Bay’s training camp practices, and GM Brian Gutekunst has not put a timetable […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy