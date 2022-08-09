Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’
The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Diane Keaton Explains How She Helped Al Pacino Land His Role in ‘The Godfather’
Diane Keaton claims that she’s the main reason Al Pacino was cast in his career-defining role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. It’s tough to imagine anyone else in the iconic role. However, according to Keaton, producers were on the verge of going in a completely different route until she was cast in the film.
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
HBO Max Is Losing a Bunch of Movies on Sunday Night
The arrival of a new month always brings both good and bad news to streaming services like HBO Max. On one hand, the first day of every month usually means a bunch of new movies and shows are added to the streamer's lineup. On the other hand, the last day of a given month also sees those same services lose a ton of films. The changing of a month usually brings an overhaul to the roster, and HBO Max will be undergoing that exact transformation as July turns to August.
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s most dynamic duo made box office billions
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, gin and tonic – one of the best cinematic pairings of a lifetime. Nearly two decades after first working together on the box office hit "Gangs of New York," DiCaprio and Scorsese are joining forces once again for their sixth feature film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on the novel by David Grann.
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' to Receive Significant Overhaul, Including More Jaskier and Fewer Episodes
The Witcher: Blood Origin has reportedly suffered a major overhaul as Netflix cut down the series from six to four episodes. According to the site Redanian Intelligence, the prequel to The Witcher also went through reshoots that included more Jaskier (Joey Batey) in the series. First announced in 2020, The...
Timothée Chalamet shares teaser for the cannibal movie from ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director, ‘Bones & All’
Timothée Chalamet, one of the most popular active actors currently working in Hollywood, has shared a trailer for his next big project. And this trailer suggests that fans are in for a wild ride when Bones & All hits screens. The tweet simply says: “LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL,”...
How ‘The Wolverine’ Laid the Groundwork for ‘Logan’
2017 was a big year for superhero films. Wonder Woman burst onto the stage with the first female-led superhero film since the genre’s resurgence, with its title heroine teaming up with her fellow DC heroes in the long overdue (albeit very messy) Justice League a few months later, while over at Marvel, James Gunn and Taika Waititi, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively, had delivered two of the greatest entries in the MCU that managed to retain the personal touch that many of their compatriots lack. However, towering above them all was Logan, Hugh Jackman’s swansong for the claw-wielding mutant whom he had portrayed for seventeen years. The film’s intimate take on the overblown genre made for a refreshing change of pace from such films, with its R-rated tone allowing for a more contemplative pace, while also allowing for an increased use of violence to underline the pain of its title character. Its success earned it an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, the only live-action superhero film to be recognized for its writing. It was a nomination well-earned, and as the years continue on and the glut of comic-book films continues to grow, there is no doubt that Logan will go down as one of its crowning achievements.
‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+’s Routine Kid Fantasy Flick
In The Adam Project, a disposable Netflix feature probably watched by a squillion people earlier this year despite a plot so contorted it was basically a sleep aid, young actor Walker Scobell played a kid bruised by the inattention of a workaholic dad who then died, compounding the hurt. The boy’s perception shifted after a time-space wormhole brought him face to face with his grownup self, also shedding light on his father’s integrity. Scobell again plays a disgruntled son given a sci-fi shakeup in another empty-calorie adventure, Secret Headquarters, though it’s perhaps a small mercy this time that instead of...
Apple TV+ orders A24 documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career
Apple TV+ will soon get a documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career as A24 will produce it alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers’s Tremolo Productions. This will be another addition to the growing list of Apple Original documentaries. As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin’s...
‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova Joins Sofia Coppola-Produced ‘Fairyland’ And Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Pic ‘Unfrosted’ For Netflix
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) has joined the casts of Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut Fairyland for American Zoetrope, and Jerry Seinfeld’s first film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix. Details as to the roles she’ll be playing in the features have not been disclosed, though we hear she’ll only be making a cameo in the latter. Fairyland is a father-daughter coming-of-age story that Durham adapted from Alysia Abbott’s Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father. The book originally published by W. W. Norton & Company in 2012 is set against San Francisco’s vibrant cultural scene of...
‘Empire Of Light’ Set As BFI London Film Festival Gala Screening
Click here to read the full article. The 66th BFI London Film Festival has set Empire Of Light, the latest film from Sam Mendes, as its American Express Gala screening. Starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward (Blue Story, Top Boy), and Colin Firth, the film will receive its European Premiere on Wednesday, October 12 at the Southbank Centre in the Royal Festival Hall. Mendes will attend the screening with Producer Pippa Harris alongside key cast members, including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Michael Ward, and Toby Jones. “I’m absolutely delighted to be included in this year’s BFI London Film Festival as the AMEX Gala...
