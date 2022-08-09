2017 was a big year for superhero films. Wonder Woman burst onto the stage with the first female-led superhero film since the genre’s resurgence, with its title heroine teaming up with her fellow DC heroes in the long overdue (albeit very messy) Justice League a few months later, while over at Marvel, James Gunn and Taika Waititi, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively, had delivered two of the greatest entries in the MCU that managed to retain the personal touch that many of their compatriots lack. However, towering above them all was Logan, Hugh Jackman’s swansong for the claw-wielding mutant whom he had portrayed for seventeen years. The film’s intimate take on the overblown genre made for a refreshing change of pace from such films, with its R-rated tone allowing for a more contemplative pace, while also allowing for an increased use of violence to underline the pain of its title character. Its success earned it an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, the only live-action superhero film to be recognized for its writing. It was a nomination well-earned, and as the years continue on and the glut of comic-book films continues to grow, there is no doubt that Logan will go down as one of its crowning achievements.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO