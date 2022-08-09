After debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, Summering is finally getting a theatrical release. The film, a tender story of four friends spending their last summer together before going into middle school, is set to hit theaters on August 12. The four young actresses starring in Summering are Lia Barnett (Angelyne), Sanai Victoria (Diary of a Future President), Madalen Mills (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story), and Eden Grace Renfield (Our Flag Means Death). Despite their young ages, all the stars seem prepared to bring their A-game to the challenging and emotional material as their characters cope with growing up and having their first experiences with death and mortality. Director and co-writer James Ponsoldt, who is known for The Circle and End of Tour, told Collider's Perri Nemiroff that the film focuses not just on the events themselves, but also on “the way that children use imagination to process trauma in a way that’s different than adults.”

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO