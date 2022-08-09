ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

SC’s top prosecutor asks McMaster to investigate Midlands school district spending

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDM8B_0hArcnNM00

South Carolina’s attorney general is asking the governor to investigate a Midlands school district.

Alan Wilson wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday to ask the governor to investigate purchase card spending in Richland 1, alleging school district employees have misspent thousands of taxpayer dollars on improper purchases, including charges at grocery stores, restaurants, florists and dry cleaners.

In the letter, Wilson cites McMaster’s recent request that the state’s inspector general conduct a n investigation of the Richland 2 school district under a new state law. Wilson said he has “recently received many of the same kind of complaints” about Richland 1’s spending and requests a similar investigation of the district’s purchasing card program.

“(S)uch alleged misuse of public funds can even amount to misconduct in office, carrying stiff criminal penalties if proven in court,” Wilson wrote. “These types of criminal violations should be vigorously prosecuted.”

Wilson cited examples of alleged misspending in his letter, citing Richland 1’s own internal audit of its spending program. That audit cited 1,071 purchases from blocked businesses recorded on district employees’ “p-cards” in 2020, totaling more than $148,000. Money was spent on “grocery stores, fast food restaurants, florists, dry cleaners, and civil, social, and fraternal groups,” the letter claims.

The audit called the unauthorized purchase of food, in particular, “prevalent” during the audit period, and said that such purchases often lacked the required documentation to show that purchases were made for school- or work-related reasons.

“Based on an initial review by my Office, the allegations about Richland One are not isolated but may be representative of a systemic problem throughout South Carolina,” Wilson writes. “Structural reform of public school district purchase card spending and procurement practices is sorely needed.”

Wilson says he has concerns about other school district conduct as well, including whether districts properly post notice of public meetings according to state’s Freedom of Information Act.

In addition to the requested investigation by the inspector general, Wilson said his own office “is continuing to actively review this matter and will determine whether further legal action is appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Richland 1 did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 5

Related
The Island Connection

Republican Carroll O’Neal To Run For South Carolina House District 115

Provided by Carroll O’Neal for The Island Connection. Republican Carroll O’Neal has declared his candidacy for state representative in the fast-paced district that includes some of James Island and Johns Island and Kiawah and Seabrook islands. O’Neal desires to initially prioritize the following goals:. 1. Work with...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Education
County
Richland County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Richland County, SC
Government
iheart.com

Gov. McMaster Files Lawsuit In Effort To Block OSHA Mandate

(Columbia, SC) -- Governor McMaster is announcing a lawsuit against OSHA. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would stop the agency from controlling the state's workplace safety and health plan. The suit asks a U.S. District Court to declare OSHA's mandate that declares civil penalties be at least as great...
POLITICS
WCNC

SC gov. sues OSHA for increasing penalties to federal level

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A change requiring penalties against companies violating labor standards to be charged with higher penalties has prompted a lawsuit from the governor of South Carolina. On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster filed a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on behalf of South Carolina...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Midlands#Richland 1
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
465
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy