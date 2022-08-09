Read full article on original website
Related
What In The World Is Going On With Bionano Genomics Shares?
Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO are trading higher by 11.8% to $3.36 Thursday afternoon. The company Thursday morning today announced the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in the analysis of repeat expansion disorders. Bionano Genomics says repeat expansion disorders are a class...
New X-NAND Technology Doubles Flash Write Speeds
The company behind X-NAND flash memory claims to have doubled the speed of its storage for its second generation of chips, as reported by Blocks and Files (opens in new tab), by enabling data writes in parallel. This way, X-NAND can deliver SLC levels of performance from QLC flash, which is cheaper and comes in larger capacities.
DustPhotonics and MaxLinear Announce New Level of Silicon Photonics Integrated Solution Based on Keystone 5nm DSP
MODIIN, Israel & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Today, DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions, and MaxLinear, a leading semiconductor company for communication applications, announced that they have partnered to demonstrate a silicon photonics chipset with integrated lasers directly driven from a DSP without the use of any external driver chip, providing exceptional total system performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005301/en/ New MaxLinear and DustPhotonics silicon photonics integrated solution delivers unprecedented power and performance for 400G and 800G optical transceivers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Recording gene expression order in DNA by CRISPR addition of retron barcodes
Biological processes depend on the differential expression of genes over time, but methods to make physical recordings of these processes are limited. Here we report a molecular system for making time-ordered recordings of transcriptional events into living genomes. We do this through engineered RNA barcodes, based on prokaryotic retrons1, that are reverse transcribed into DNA and integrated into the genome using the CRISPR"“Cas system2. The unidirectional integration of barcodes by CRISPR integrases enables reconstruction of transcriptional event timing based on a physical record through simple, logical rules rather than relying on pretrained classifiers or post hoc inferential methods. For disambiguation in the field, we will refer to this system as a Retro-Cascorder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Ultra-deep sequencing validates safety of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells
As CRISPR-based therapies enter the clinic, evaluation of safety remains a critical and active area of study. Here, we employ a clinical next generation sequencing (NGS) workflow to achieve high sequencing depth and detect ultra-low frequency variants across exons of genes associated with cancer, all exons, and genome wide. In three separate primary human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) donors assessed in technical triplicates, we electroporated high-fidelity Cas9 protein targeted to three loci (AAVS1, HBB, and ZFPM2) and harvested genomic DNA at days 4 and 10. Our results demonstrate that clinically relevant delivery of high-fidelity Cas9 to primary HSPCs and ex vivo culture up to 10 days does not introduce or enrich for tumorigenic variants and that even a single SNP in a gRNA spacer sequenceÂ is sufficient to eliminate Cas9 off-target activity in primary, repair-competent human HSPCs.
Nature.com
scBasset: sequence-based modeling of single-cell ATAC-seq using convolutional neural networks
Single-cell assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (scATAC) shows great promise for studying cellular heterogeneity in epigenetic landscapes, but there remain important challenges in the analysis of scATAC data due to the inherent high dimensionality and sparsity. Here we introduce scBasset, a sequence-based convolutional neural network method to model scATAC data. We show that by leveraging the DNA sequence information underlying accessibility peaks and the expressiveness of a neural network model, scBasset achieves state-of-the-art performance across a variety of tasks on scATAC and single-cell multiome datasets, including cell clustering, scATAC profile denoising, data integration across assays and transcription factor activity inference.
Nature.com
Chromosome-level genome assembly of largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) using PacBio and Hi-C technologies
The largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) has become a cosmopolitan species due to its widespread introduction as game or domesticated fish. Here a high-quality chromosome-level reference genome of M. salmoides was produced by combining Illumina paired-end sequencing, PacBio single molecule sequencing technique (SMRT) and High-through chromosome conformation capture (Hi-C) technologies. Ultimately, the genome was assembled into 844.88"‰Mb with a contig N50 of 15.68"‰Mb and scaffold N50 length of 35.77"‰Mb. About 99.9% assembly genome sequences (844.00"‰Mb) could be anchored to 23 chromosomes, and 98.03% assembly genome sequences could be ordered and directed. The genome contained 38.19% repeat sequences and 2693 noncoding RNAs. A total of 26,370 protein-coding genes from 3415 gene families were predicted, of which 97.69% were functionally annotated. The high-quality genome assembly will be a fundamental resource to study and understand how M. salmoides adapt to novel and changing environments around the world, and also be expected to contribute to the genetic breeding and other research.
Comments / 0